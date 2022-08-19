Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4: only a few days left to take advantage of the pre-order offer

Very comfortable leader in the foldable screen smartphone market, Samsung is strengthening its position with its new generation of folding mobiles. Even more efficient than their predecessors, the Z and Z are available for pre-order until August 25, 2022.

With two very different visions of the folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 target audiences with varied needs, but who are looking for a premium design, unique features and the richness of the ecosystem created by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: immersion and multitasking above all

A tablet-sized screen that fits in your pocket when folded, that’s the promise of the Galaxy Z Fold4. The smartphone offers total immersion thanks to its large 7.6-inch foldable screen: multimedia, video game, application, immerse yourself in your content like never before with a mobile device. Its features also make the Galaxy Z Fold4 perfect for multitasking. Manage multiple applications at the same time to save time: use Google Maps and your messaging application simultaneously, or watch a video while browsing your social networks.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen has a QXGA+ definition of 2176 x 1812 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate. The latter automatically varies from 1 to 120 Hz according to the needs of the content displayed in order to always enjoy the most qualitative experience while preserving the battery. The 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X external display allows the smartphone to be used even when it remains folded, with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is also a monster of power, capable of providing the best performance thanks to the integration of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip engraved in 4nm from Qualcomm, quite simply the most high-end SoC on the market. It ensures fluid navigation, an excellent gaming experience, and the uncompromising use of the most advanced features of One UI, such as multi-active windows or DeX mode.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 also has advanced optics that make it a versatile photophone. Its 50 MP main sensor, f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization works wonders. It is backed by a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 10 MP telephoto lens capable of up to 3x optical zoom to get closer to the action. Another special feature of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is the presence of a discreet selfie camera integrated under the screen when the smartphone is unfolded. It has a second front camera used when the mobile is folded, to adapt to all situations. In video, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is one of the few mobile devices that can shoot in 8K quality.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with the latest stable version of One UI, Samsung’s home interface. This guarantees it to join a rich ecosystem and to benefit from fluid and practical interactions with the other devices of the Galaxy range.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: the clamshell smartphone revisited

The Galaxy Z Flip4 recalls the design of old flip smartphones. Thanks to its foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, it adopts a compact format that is very easy to slip into a pocket or bag while maintaining a large display surface. It can even adopt an intermediate position in Flex Mode for hands-free use, a very useful function for watching videos while doing another activity, for example. The panel offers an FHD+ display of 2640 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ compatibility, and a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz.

A second small 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen is available when the smartphone is closed on itself to obtain information or access features without having to unfold the mobile. Access to quick settings, notifications, widgets and Samsung Pay is possible through this.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Z Flip4 features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip for performance that never fails. The 4nm etching makes it possible to combine power, heating management and better energy efficiency. One of its great strengths comes from the software part with One UI, and its integration into the ecosystem of connected objects from Samsung. It should be remembered that the brand offers the best software tracking on Android with the promise of four years of major updates and five years of security updates. Your smartphone will last you a long time, justifying the investment.

The benefits of pre-ordering

The official release date of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 is set for August 26, 2022. Until August 25, you can pre-order both smartphones to get benefits. An old phone trade-in bonus worth 200 euros for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and 150 euros for the Galaxy Z Flip4 awaits you. You can even recover 100 euros of additional discount if you exchange a Galaxy smartphone.

Through the Samsung site, one year of Samsung Care+ insurance is also offered, which allows you to have your mobile repaired free of charge in the event of material damage. Note that the pre-order entitles you to a case with S Pen stylus and a charger offered if you fall for the Galaxy Z Fold4, and a transparent shell offered if you fall for the Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition.

