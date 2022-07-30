HomeTech NewsMobileSamsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 can be seen from all...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 can be seen from all angles

Published on

By Abraham
foldables unpacked invitation thumb1000.jpg
foldables unpacked invitation thumb1000.jpg
With Samsung’s Unpacked event drawing ever closer, the leaks of the galaxy-z-fold-4-curious-to-see-it-check-out-an-official-render/">Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 only intensify. We already know quite a few details about the new foldables, and now another leak shows the design of the phones from all angles, leaving nothing to the imagination. Courtesy of Evan Blass, these renders give us the most complete look of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to date, not only revealing their design, but also teasing all the soon-to-be-available color options. The Galaxy Z Fold4 will be sold in three colors: black, gray and a new striking beige/gold color option. The design perfectly matches the previously leaked renders, so this is more than likely exactly what the final product will look like.

For its part, the Galaxy Z flip4 is shown in black, purple, blue and cream. As in the case of the Fold, they are not exactly the same colors that the Galaxy Z Flip3 is sold in: the light blue hue is new, for example.

How Smart Rent, Samsung's Galaxy rental program works

This year’s Samsung foldables will be more of an iterative update than a radical update, so both models look pretty much the same as their predecessors. However, you can expect some improvements, such as slimmer bezels and less visible creases.

