Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 can be seen from all angles

With Samsung’s Unpacked event drawing ever closer, the leaks of the galaxy-z-fold-4-curious-to-see-it-check-out-an-official-render/">Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 only intensify. We already know quite a few details about the new foldables, and now another leak shows the design of the phones from all , leaving nothing to the imagination. Courtesy of Evan Blass, these renders give us the most complete look of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to date, not only revealing their design, but also teasing all the soon-to-be-available color options. The Galaxy Z will be sold in three colors: black, gray and a new striking beige/gold color option. The design perfectly matches the previously leaked renders, so this is more than likely exactly what the final product will look like.

For its part, the Galaxy Z is shown in black, purple, blue and cream. As in the case of the Fold, they are not exactly the same colors that the Galaxy Z Flip3 is sold in: the light blue hue is new, for example.

This year’s Samsung foldables will be more of an iterative update than a radical update, so both models look pretty much the same as their predecessors. However, you can expect some improvements, such as slimmer bezels and less visible creases.