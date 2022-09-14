HomeTech NewsMobileSamsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 have been leaked: This is what...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 have been leaked: This is what the new phones look like

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung’s new foldable smartphones are about to arrive, and now we can see the first leaked high-quality images. Evan Blass has released the first images of Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones, the galaxy-z-Fold4-samsung-galaxy-z-flip4-and-galaxy-watch5-all-prices-leaked/">Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Fold4, we didn’t get to see the device from all sides, but the image reveals enough to give us an idea of ​​the three colors available: phantom black, beige, and grey-green.

The photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 reveal a bit more, as we can see the bottom of the device. It’s enough to confirm that the new phone will have a flatter design than last year’s Galaxy Z Flip3. We can also see the four colors available: Gray, purple, gold and light blue.

Samsung has now confirmed the rumored date of August 10 for the launch of the new foldable phones. The company posted a puzzle on Twitter, with three images: One containing jumbled characters and one containing circles. The final image shows the circles that must match the characters to get the release date. Samsung is also likely to introduce two new watches at the event — the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — as well as the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones.

