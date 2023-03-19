Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 on offer for €799: would you buy it?

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is certainly not new and its successor has been available since last summer and there is already talk of Z Fold5. Yet the leaflet released in 2021 is the protagonist of Comet’s offer of the day which offers it to €799, a decidedly attractive price that could trigger the spark for some.
This is the 256GB internal memory version but, despite its “age” it is an extremely mature product, supported by the Snapdragon 888 processor and years of updates still guaranteed.
For those unfamiliar with it, it is one Samsung foldable smartphone third generation which, once opened, it becomes a real tablet. The combination between top-of-the-line hardware, super feature-rich software and the S-Pen, makes this product particularly versatile and able to replace even a laptop in daily use on the move. In this regard, we have created a complete review that explains in detail all the PROS and (few) CONS of this wonderful device. We leave you the dedicated video below.
Although it is difficult to recommend it in absolute terms, at €799 it doesn’t actually have any particular negative sides and if you have always wanted to try the Fold experience, this could be the right occasion. But would you buy it?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online at Comet at 799 euros.