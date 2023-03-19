Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 on offer for €799: would you buy it?

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is certainly not new and its successor has been available since last summer and there is already talk of Z Fold5. Yet the leaflet released in 2021 is the protagonist of Comet’s offer of the day which offers it to €799, a decidedly attractive price that could trigger the spark for some.

This is the 256GB internal memory version but, despite its “age” it is an extremely mature product, supported by the Snapdragon 888 processor and years of updates still guaranteed.