Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is homologated by Anatel and can already be launched in Brazil

The foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 received the homologation certificate from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). With that, the device of the South Korean brand already has the necessary authorization to be marketed in Europe. After approval of the device by Anatel, the manufacturer, in this case samsung, which will decide the best time to launch it on the market. It is worth remembering that the expectation is that the global launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 happen at the end of July.





O AllCellular had access to the certificate of Anatel, issued on June 23rd. The document refers to model SM-F946B/DS, which corresponds to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The device will have two manufacturing units in Europe, another two in Vietnam and one more in South Korea. The certification tests were carried out by the Telecommunications Research and Development Center (CPQD) following the request made by Samsung Eletrônica da Amazônia Ltda. The manufacturer listed in the document is Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.





Unfortunately, this type of document does not usually reveal details about the technical specifications of the device, but it points out some characteristics. O Galaxy Z Fold 5 will support 5G NSA and SA, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, UWB and Bluetooth LE/EDR. News in WhatsApp Business for companies The document also points out thatTwo 25W charger models, which already come with other Samsung devices, were approved for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The foldable also had its two batteries approved by the Europeian agency.

What to expect for the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Officially, Samsung has not revealed details about its next generation of foldables, but the rumors point that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy platform, which will work in conjunction with 12 GB of RAM. The internal screen of the device must be 7.6 inches AMOLED with Quad HD + resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. In turn, the external display tends to be a 6.2-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution with hole and must also have 120 Hz. In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should have a 10 MP main front sensor and another 4 MP under the screen. At the rear, the larger lens tends to come with 50 MP (OIS), accompanied by two other 12 MP lenses, one ultrawide and one telephoto. And you, are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Tell us in the comments down below!

Samsung offers