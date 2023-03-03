Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 final stages of hinge testing | Rumor

- Advertisement -

It seems that Samsung is getting into the final stage of testing of the crucial mechanical component of its next-generation foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5, namely the hinge. The South Korean newspaper reports it The Elecwho adds that the process will complete within the next month.

Apparently, the endurance test predicts 200,000 consecutive folds, which is the same figure as the current Z Fold 4 (opening photo); it is more than enough to cover the life cycle of a device of this type, but it is true that other competitors do better – OPPO with its N2 and N2 Flip even guarantees exactly double. Samsung should also bring some units to 300,000 folds, to establish a sort of upper limit.

The design of the new hinge of the Samsung flagship, however, should differ significantly from what has been seen so far. According to rumors, the company will adopt a so-called “teardrop” solution, in which the screen flexes inward when the smartphone is closed. The image above should help you understand the system.

- Advertisement -

Although more sophisticated and expensive to produce, this technology brings several advantages. The crease this way is smoother, to begin with, which should lead to less visible marks on the display; moreover, a significant reduction in the overall thickness of the device is expected. There are rumors that Z Fold 5 will measure less than 14 mm, against 15.8 of the current . The same technology should also appear on the most compact foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5.