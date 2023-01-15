THE samsung invested a lot in foldable cell phones in recent years and has been refining its products, which are sales leaders in the segment. However, there is still room for improvement and the manufacturer must correct a design flaw in the next Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to the South Korean website Naver, Samsung is testing a new hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to allow the device to be able to fold completely, with no space or gap between the two halves of the cell phone when folded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can fix design flaw present in the brand’s folding

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s inner screen will have a softer, less visible crease. This is something fans of the model have been asking for for at least a few years now. Samsung doesn’t want to leave out the IPX8 rating for water resistance either. - Advertisement - The report further states that the manufacturer is calling its new hinge design a “dumbbell” and the company patented this concept in 2016. However, it has not brought the design forward for unknown reasons, perhaps due to its lack of an IPX8 rating.

Thanks to this new dumbbell hinge, it is expected that the screen’s durability has also improved and it is likely that the display will be able to withstand more folding and unfolding actions over its lifetime. The Flip 5 should also have this novelty. It is worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 it was highly praised for offering a good balance between build quality, cameras, software, and battery life. Therefore, expectations for the Fold 5 news, which should arrive in the 2nd half, only increase. And you, what would you like to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Let us know in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available on Amazon for BRL 10,369.