Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5: alleged launch date unveiled

The renewal of Samsung’s foldable smartphone offering will be one of the hottest tech events of the summer months. Several times, basing the forecasts on the moves made by the company in recent years, it has been said that the South Korean manufacturer will introduce Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 approximately in August. Now you can begin to circumscribe the launch time window in a more precise way thanks to the rumors spread by a fairly reliable source.

AUGUST 10 LAUNCH AND PREORDERS, AVAILABLE FROM AUGUST 26

According to information released by Jon Prosser, the Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked will be held on August 10th. During the event, both the new leaflets and the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch line will be launched. It is a likely scenario since last year Samsung unveiled the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Watch 4 during the presentation held on 11 August.

As for the start date of the pre-orders, the actual availability of the stores and the variants available at launch, Prosser adds:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 : pre-order on August 10th availability in stores on August 26th Phantom Black, Green, Beige colors

: Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order on August 10th availability in stores on August 26th colors: Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue

Galaxy Watch 5 : pre-order on August 10th availability in stores on August 26th variants: Watch 5 40mm, Phantom Black, Sliver, Pink Gold colors Watch 5 44mm, Phantom Black, Silver, Sapphire colors Watch 5 Pro 46mm, Phantom Black, Silver colors

:

In summary, Samsung will present the new products and will start pre-orders on the same day, while for the actual availability in stores it will be necessary to wait a couple of weeks. Same script as last year: Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hit stores just over two weeks after launch. Information to be taken in any case with the benefit of the doubt until official confirmation by the manufacturer.

BONUS S22: NEW COLOR

Prosser also reveals that a new color of the Galaxy S22 could also be available for purchase from 26 August Lavander which characterized the models of the S21 range. A good way to relaunch the current Samsung top range several months after its release.