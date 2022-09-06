Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 shows if it moved hinge in scrap

After passing a resistance test, it was time for the galaxy Z Fold 4 to have its internal parts exposed, through a dismantling. O teardown was carried out by the channel JerryRigEverythingon Youtube.
The main objective of the procedure was to check whether there were changes in the hinges of samsung’s new cell phone, in addition to other possible changes in its structure for this generation. You can check the results below:
As you can see above, the hinge has been given a new design, with three separate sections connected by metal plates. This format replaces the geared layouts of the past and has brought greater complexity to the engineering – although the author still says he prefers the previous generation.
As with its predecessors, removing the Z Fold 4’s screens is also a delicate process and will fatally damage the functioning of both. In the specific case of the internal display, Samsung replaced the internal metallic layer with a fiber-reinforced plastic, which would bring greater durability and less weight.
Access to the internal parts still requires the removal of the external display – which cracks during output – and the rear panel – where the wireless charging coil is also located, glued on top of the board. To top it off, the two batteries don’t have traction tapes, but glues that make removal quite difficult – and less secure.
So, what was your assessment of the dismantling carried out on the most recent Korean foldable? Comment with us!
