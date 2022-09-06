Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 shows if it moved hinge in scrap

After passing a resistance test, it was time for the Z Fold 4 to have its internal parts exposed, through a dismantling. O teardown was carried out by the channel JerryRigEverythingon Youtube.

The main objective of the procedure was to check whether there were changes in the s of ’s new cell phone, in addition to other possible changes in its structure for this generation. You can check the results below:

As you can see above, the hinge has been given a new design, with three separate sections connected by metal plates. This format replaces the geared layouts of the past and has brought greater complexity to the engineering – although the author still says he prefers the previous generation.

As with its predecessors, removing the Z Fold 4’s screens is also a delicate process and will fatally damage the functioning of both. In the specific case of the internal display, Samsung replaced the internal metallic layer with a fiber-reinforced plastic, which would bring greater durability and less weight.