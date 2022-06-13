Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, major improvements to multitasking coming soon

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 software will introduce a new experience aimed at radically simplifying multitasking: in fact, one swipe to activate split screen mode. The precise details are not known at this stage, but it is reassuring to know that the source is Ice universe, one of the most reliable leakers especially when it comes to the South Korean manufacturer. The source says the feature will also be available on the Z Flip 4, but it’s clear that given the size and target segment it’s much more relevant to the Fold.

The current state, to activate the split screen on the Z Fold 3 you need to swipe from the right edge to call up the dedicated bar, drag one of the supported apps to one half of the screen, then repeat the whole process for the second app, as the official video demonstrates. Unfortunately the source does not describe precisely how the new UX will work. It remains to be seen whether it will also be made compatible with leaflets from previous generations.

Now it is not long before the release of the new generation Samsung leaflets: according to very recent rumors, the presentation will take place exactly in two months, while for the actual availability in the store it will be necessary to wait two or three more weeks. It seems that South Korean society has mainly focused on improvement of the hinge and folding screen, reducing the overall dimensions and weight of the device as well as the visibility of the “infamous” fold. On the hardware side, a significant step forward is expected especially with regard to the photographic sector, in particular for the Z Fold.