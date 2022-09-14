Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in super discount on eBay: it is the offer of the day

- Advertisement -

The one available for a few hours on eBay starring the two folded leaflets from is a real double . In fact, the other recent foldable of the Korean company was added to the galaxy-z-flip-4-video-shows-how-to-disassemble-and-repair/">Galaxy Z Flip 4 that we reported yesterday, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Again, the offer comes from a super reputable seller – monclick-italy in this specific case. Since this is an offer on eBay, obviously there is also the possibility of making the payment via PayPal for added security.

The promotion concerns the variant with 12 / 256GB memory cut and coloring Black available for immediate purchase at a price of 1,359 euros.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G F936 12 + 256GB Mobile Phone Foldable Smartphone BLACK

1879 1359 €

Recall that Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with Z Flip 4, is the latest foldable smartphone of Samsung made official in August. The device has two displays: the external one, smaller, is a 6.2 “Dynamic AMOLED in HD + resolution, while the internal one has a width of 7.6” in QXGA + resolution. Both support 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Z Fold 4 also has a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 12GB of RAM And up to 1TB internal memory. Present the IPX8 certification, sensor for lateral fingerprint recognition and a 4,400 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 25W.

More details on this product can be found in our full review after one month of use.

DATA SHEET

display: External: 6.2 “HD + 23.1: 9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48-120Hz) internal: 7.6 “QXGA + 21.6: 18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 memory: 12GB of RAM 256GB, 512GB or 1TB internal (1TB exclusive on samsung.com)

resistence: IPX8

IPX8 OS: One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12

One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 connectivity: dual SIM (2 nano SIM and 1 eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

dual SIM (2 nano SIM and 1 eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 safety: Knox, Knox Vault

Knox, Knox Vault fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral S Pen: yes (sold separately)

yes (sold separately) dimensions: open: 130.1×155.1×6.3mm closed: 67.1×155.1×15.8-14.2mm

weight: 263g

263g cameras: External: 10MP with Selfie Flash, f / 2.2, 1.22μm pixels, FOV 85 ° under display: 4MP, f / 1.8, 2μm pixels, FOV 80 ° rear: Main 50MP, dual Pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8, 1μm pixels, FOV 85 ° 12MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 1.12μm pixel, 123 ° FOV 10MP tele, PDAF, f / 2.4, OIS, 1μm pixel, FOV 36 ° Space Zoom 30x with 3x optical zoom, 30x digital

battery: 4,400mAh, 25W charging, 2.0 wireless, wireless battery sharing (25W adapter sold separately)

4,400mAh, 25W charging, 2.0 wireless, wireless battery sharing (25W adapter sold separately) colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (the latter only on samsung.com)

