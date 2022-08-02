Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, how much does it cost me? Find out the price before launch

- Advertisement -

galaxy-z-fold-4-will-have-the-same-screen-as-the-iphone-14-pro-how/">Samsung hasn’t officially unveiled its new leaflets yet, with the Galaxy Unpacked event set for August 10th. But not much remains to be discovered, considering the amount of information on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that have overwhelmed us in recent weeks, complete with official press renders already in circulation.

The appeal, however, still lacks a fundamental piece: the price. And today’s news, which comes from South Korea, offers us an important indication in this sense regarding Galaxy Z Fold 4. Apparently, in fact, despite the chip crisis and the general difficulties of the market, with the ‘increase in the price of raw materials and an ever-increasing difficulty in obtaining them, Samsung would have kept the point, keeping exactly the same prices at for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 of Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Specifically, we are talking about 1,998,700 won (the equivalent of about 1,495 euros) for the configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage internal e 2,097,700 won (approximately 1,570 euros at the exchange rate) for the one from 12GB + 512GB. Obviously with us the prices will hardly correspond to the conversion, just like last year on the other hand. If Samsung were to adopt the same strategy on our market, thus reiterating the same figures seen for the predecessor, then we should have a price for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting from 1,849 euros for configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and goes as far 1,949 euros for that 12 + 512 GB.

On the other hand, it would be reasonable for Samsung to at least try to keep the introductory price unchanged or almost unchanged in this generational shift and despite adverse market circumstances. In the long term, in fact, the company has a strategy that aims to make folding smartphones more and more popular, and for this to happen it is necessary that prices gradually fall, or at least not increase, at least in this phase. Unfortunately, however, to date the indications we have for our market point in another direction (there is still nothing for sure, it should be specified), with price increases between 30 and 100 euros for both Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 depending on memory cuts.

To know for sure what the Korean’s move will be, however, just wait about ten days: at the Galaxy Unpacked on August 10 we will know everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro watches, and here on HDblog we will tell you everything.