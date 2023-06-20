Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets Galaxy Enhance-X image editor

- Advertisement -

A few months ago, Samsung announced that it would be bringing the Galaxy Enhance-X image editor to its older Galaxy devices. Now, the South Korean has confirmed that it has launched the application for four more cell phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. With that, it becomes the first foldable to receive the Galaxy Enhance-X with its advanced editing options.

The Galaxy S22 lineup got Galaxy Enhance-X first, but not globally and faced compatibility issues with Android 13. So it was made available for the Galaxy S23 lineup. It is now also available for the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It weighs around 85MB and can be found in the Galaxy Store. - Advertisement - The Galaxy Enhance-X app works similarly to the gallery remaster feature on Galaxy phones. It uses artificial intelligence to correct imperfections in images caused by blur, noise and other loss of detail, but it offers more tools and better control of these parameters than the standard version.

It can also be used to adjust more advanced features such as smoothing and skin tone. Essentially, it’s an AI-powered remastering app that can transform your photos completely, even if you don’t have advanced editing skills. Results can be exported to Gallery and other applications installed on your mobile phone. Soon, Samsung is expected to bring Galaxy Enhance-X to other Galaxy phones and tablets.

Technical specifications

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution

6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X external display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixels resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12 MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400 mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under One UI 4 interface

Dimensions: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm

Weight: 263g