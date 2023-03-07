Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and more phones receive February security update

Samsung is maintaining its policy to keep its phones up to date. This time we are talking about the February security patch which has been released internationally for various devices like Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and many more smartphones to keep them safe from hackers.

According to Android Police, the complete list of phones that are receiving the update with the February 2023 security patch today is: Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy A52 5G It is worth noting that the update does not bring any new functionality to these devices, but it does make them safer against hacker attacks by correcting vulnerabilities found in the Android system and One UI.

As the update has started to be distributed now, it may take a few days for it to be available for Europeian models, so stay tuned to TechSmart to find out when it arrives in our country. Speaking of security updates, Samsung released the same update yesterday for the Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon processor in Europe. You can update your Galaxy by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

