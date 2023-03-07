5G News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and more phones receive February security update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and more phones receive February security update

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and more phones receive February security update
1678138335 samsung galaxy z fold 4 flip 4 and more phones.jpeg
Samsung is maintaining its policy to keep its phones up to date. This time we are talking about the February security patch which has been released internationally for various devices like Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and many more smartphones to keep them safe from hackers.

According to Android Police, the complete list of phones that are receiving the update with the February 2023 security patch today is:

  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Galaxy A52 5G

It is worth noting that the update does not bring any new functionality to these devices, but it does make them safer against hacker attacks by correcting vulnerabilities found in the Android system and One UI.

Galaxy A52 5G is getting update today. Image: TechSmart
As the update has started to be distributed now, it may take a few days for it to be available for Europeian models, so stay tuned to TechSmart to find out when it arrives in our country.

Edge is updated in the Dev Channel: you can now selectively import data

Speaking of security updates, Samsung released the same update yesterday for the Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon processor in Europe. You can update your Galaxy by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

know more
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available from Girafa for BRL 8,998 and on Amazon for BRL 9,950.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available at FastShop for BRL 5,199 and on Amazon for BRL 5,999. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is available on Amazon for BRL 3,999.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 2,159. The cost-benefit is average and there are 6 better models.
(updated March 6, 2023, 5:50 PM)

More like this

