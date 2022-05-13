Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, design revealed by the renderings! Wider, shorter

The closer summer approaches, the hotter the rumors about Samsung’s new folds get. Of Galaxy Z Fold 4 we talked a lot about battery capacity, weight, colors and the possibility of it having a slightly different form factor compared to previous generations, and precisely more square.

But until now we still had no particular indication on the design, none render that would help us imagine it. Today, however, things change: the well-known and reliable leaker OnLeaks has in fact shared with the site Smartprix a series of high-resolution images that should reveal what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will look like.

The first thing that catches your eye is the photographic module or what in the world of smartphones has become over time the most characterizing element of the various products: as on the predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 3 we still find three cameras aligned vertically, “traffic light”, but in this case they are no longer linked together from a module that encloses it, but isolated with a solution that clearly recalls the aesthetics of the latest Samsung flagship, or Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The similarities, in this sense, for the rumors would not stop only at the aesthetics: in fact at the end of April a rumor emerged that the Z Fold 4 should have the same photographic equipment as Galaxy S22 Ultra, except for the periscopic telephoto.

MORE SQUARE FORM FACTOR

The most interesting news, however, as anticipated by the rumors of recent times concerning the dimensions. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 should measure 155x130x7.1 mm against the 158.2×128.1×6.4 mm of Galaxy Z Fold 3. And therefore the Korean giant would have opted for a form factor wider and shorter: a millimeter adjustment, but which could make the user experience – especially the one with the external screen – less alienating and more familiar, that is, close to that of a traditional smartphone. As for the internal one, the image below should be representative of the difference between the two generations.

These changes translate, in terms of diagonal, into a 6.2-inch external display and in one 7.6-inch interior thus tracing the numbers of Galaxy Z Fold 3 but spreading them a little more horizontally.

The rumors also speak of currently unspecified improvements for the hinge (predictable: Samsung is at the forefront of the sector and continues to refine its solutions) and for the hidden camera under the internal display which we assume therefore should guarantee a greater rendering of the images and perhaps even be less visible when not in use, with a denser grid of pixels to conceal its presence.

As usual, it should be emphasized that at the moment there is nothing official: however the identikit of Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which at least in some markets could lose the Z, for the well-known reasons related to the war in Ukraine) proposed by the renderings it seems credible, and OnLeaks is one of those sources that rarely fails when it moves. For official confirmations, we will have to wait for the presentation, with the Galaxy Unpacked event that is expected for the summer.