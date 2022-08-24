Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are praised by Brazilian content creators

The prices of the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were announced on Tuesday (23), which also marked the beginning of sales of the long-awaited new foldables in Europe. While user expectations are increasing, some Europeian content have already had access to the devices and have given their opinions about them – most of them are complimentary. In addition to smartphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless headset and Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches were also evaluated. For Junior Nannetti of the Infinite Loop, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a refinement compared to its predecessor. He cites that the spine when the cell phone is closed is much more discreet than other generations. The 8-gram decrease on the device also made a difference for Nannetti.





Apart from design issues, Nannetti notes that the Flex Mode, which allows for better functioning of the two screens, with more functions, has been greatly improved in the model. There's more app compatibility, for example, and it works with the S Pen.

It was also highlighted by the youtuber that the Z Fold 4 toolbar allows greater navigability, similar to what is already present on computers and tablets. In the case of the Z Flip 4, Bruno Lagoela, from Escolha Segura, talks about an improvement in relation to the battery that, in his opinion, ended very quickly. she went from 3,330 mAh to 3,700 mAh, which, added to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, will bring an improvement to the user. Regarding the Z Fold 4, he pointed out that the front camera, which has received complaints in recent models for standing out on the device's screen, is more discreet, but still noticeable. So you can turn your Apple Watch into an impressive alarm clock

Lagoela also spoke of the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, which now have an automatic function in Samsung Health to detect the user's snoring. Its screens also have better protection and the batteries have also been improved, with 60% more in the Watch 5 Pro model. Finally, he spoke briefly about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the brand's new headphones, and highlighted that noise cancellation has seen noticeable improvements. In short, Lagoela believes that the releases do not bring great innovations, but good improvements over previous models. For him, in the long run, it is more important to take elements that worked well in the previous model and bring about consistent changes around them, which do not risk causing so many problems.





In the case of Paulo Barba, from the Barba Sou Eu channel, the Flip 4's external screen is one of the highlights. In it, it is now possible to respond quickly to text messages and it will be possible to control the sound, brightness, Wi-Fi, bluetooth and several other widgets. The set of cameras is also an important novelty for the youtuber because they now have a larger aperture for the rear sensors and the Nightography technology, which makes it possible to record photos with brightness and definition even when taken in low light environments. About wearables, Barba mentions that the bioactive sensor has been improved and that the Watch 5 Pro has more features for outdoor activities, which can be important for trail lovers. It brings the novelty of bringing step-by-step navigation and track-back, to make the way back, to facilitate the location and ensure that the user does not get lost. Regarding the headphones, the highlight is the noise reduction with voice detector, which detects when the user is talking to someone and automatically turns off this mode.





Remembering that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only available in Black and Cream colors in Europe in the 256 GB storage version, which costs from R$ 12,799.00, with special conditions via Samsung Itaucard. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in 4 colors: violet, black, blue and rosé, in addition to 4 Bespoke variants that combine several colors for even more attractive. Check official prices:

And you, have also checked out the hands-on of AllCellular with the news from Samsung?

See more!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

6.7-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution

1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: 12 MP main sensor 12MP ultrawide sensor

​3,700mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface

