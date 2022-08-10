Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: the pocket-sized folding phone is more powerful and compact than ever

Samsung’s Unpacked event has already been unpacked and in the box were a couple of foldables. The smallest of the two is new Samsung Z the clamshell-style foldable and successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Samsung hasn’t reinvented the wheel, with the expected power surgedesign changes that will require you to use a magnifying glass, photography enhancements, and software updates for better productivity.

A look at…

This is how Samsung makes money: the secret is in the IPHONE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Main screen AMOLED 6.7″ foldable

2640 x 1080

1-120Hz secondary screen AMOLED 1.9″

260×512 Qualcomm will name its chips with two digits: series and generation Dimensions and weight Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm

Unfolded: 71.9 × 165.2 × 6.9mm

187g Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB Storage 128 / 256 / 512GB Frontal camera 10MP f/2.4 Rear camera 12MP f/2.4

12 MP f/2.2 UGA Trick in WhatsApp to create a chat with yourself … and yes, it has its advantages Drums 3,700mAh

25W fast charge

wireless charging Operating system android 12

OneUI 4.1.1 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Others IPX8

side fingerprint sensor Price To be confirmed

Samsung’s new pocket foldable

In the world of mobiles there are two trends: mobiles that expand to have a larger size and those that contract to become tiny, like the old clamshell mobiles. Samsung has a model for each of these cases, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 being the latest representative of the school of pocket folds.

Unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is not very different from any other current mobile, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,640 x 1080 pixels and dynamic refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. The grace of the matter is that said screen is flexible so that we can fold it on itself and turn our mobile into a small square.

With the mobile folded, we can still interact with 1.9-inch secondary screenAMOLED and with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels and that has learned a few new tricks in this generation: it can be customized with themes from the Galaxy store and/or adopt the same style as a home smartwatch, in addition to assist us better than ever to use the main cameras of the terminal to take selfies, with the mobile folded.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 includes a 10-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture that, obviously, we can only use when the terminal is unfolded. Behind, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 mounts a dual rear camera, with two 12 megapixel sensors, a wide angle and a super wide angle. In this generation Samsung adds an improved night photography, video stabilization and OIS. We can also use these cameras to take selfies, relying on the secondary screen.

Beyond millimeter changes in margins and dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 increases power by mounting a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside, with 8 GB of RAM and storage capacities to choose between 128, 256 or 512 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a slightly larger battery than the previous generation, with 3,700mAh capacity and support for wireless charging and fast, wired, 25W charging, although the charger is not included in the box. It goes on sale with Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1, has IPX8 resistance certification and includes the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available for pre-order in select countries starting today, August 10, and will be available for purchase in select countries starting August 26. It will be available in the colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue, plus 75 more combinations in the Bespoke edition. When we have their prices for Spain, we will update this entry.