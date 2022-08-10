HomeMobileAndroidSamsung Galaxy Z Flip4: the pocket-sized folding phone is more powerful and...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: the pocket-sized folding phone is more powerful and compact than ever

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: the pocket-sized folding phone is more powerful and compact than ever
samsung galaxy z flip4: the pocket sized folding phone is more
Samsung’s Unpacked event has already been unpacked and in the box were a couple of foldables. The smallest of the two is new Samsung galaxy Z flip4the clamshell-style foldable and successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Samsung hasn’t reinvented the wheel, with the expected power surgedesign changes that will require you to use a magnifying glass, photography enhancements, and software updates for better productivity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Main screen

AMOLED 6.7″ foldable
2640 x 1080
1-120Hz

secondary screen

AMOLED 1.9″
260×512

Dimensions and weight

Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm
Unfolded: 71.9 × 165.2 × 6.9mm
187g

Processor

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM

8GB

Storage

128 / 256 / 512GB

Frontal camera

10MP f/2.4

Rear camera

12MP f/2.4
12 MP f/2.2 UGA

Drums

3,700mAh
25W fast charge
wireless charging

Operating system

android 12
OneUI 4.1.1

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2

Others

IPX8
side fingerprint sensor

Price

To be confirmed

Samsung’s new pocket foldable

In the world of folding mobiles there are two trends: mobiles that expand to have a larger size and those that contract to become tiny, like the old clamshell mobiles. Samsung has a model for each of these cases, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 being the latest representative of the school of pocket folds.

Unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is not very different from any other current mobile, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,640 x 1080 pixels and dynamic refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. The grace of the matter is that said screen is flexible so that we can fold it on itself and turn our mobile into a small square.

zflip4display

With the mobile folded, we can still interact with 1.9-inch secondary screenAMOLED and with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels and that has learned a few new tricks in this generation: it can be customized with themes from the Galaxy store and/or adopt the same style as a home smartwatch, in addition to assist us better than ever to use the main cameras of the terminal to take selfies, with the mobile folded.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 includes a 10-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture that, obviously, we can only use when the terminal is unfolded. Behind, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 mounts a dual rear camera, with two 12 megapixel sensors, a wide angle and a super wide angle. In this generation Samsung adds an improved night photography, video stabilization and OIS. We can also use these cameras to take selfies, relying on the secondary screen.

Zflip4colors

Beyond millimeter changes in margins and dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 increases power by mounting a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside, with 8 GB of RAM and storage capacities to choose between 128, 256 or 512 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a slightly larger battery than the previous generation, with 3,700mAh capacity and support for wireless charging and fast, wired, 25W charging, although the charger is not included in the box. It goes on sale with Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1, has IPX8 resistance certification and includes the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Zlip4dispo

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available for pre-order in select countries starting today, August 10, and will be available for purchase in select countries starting August 26. It will be available in the colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue, plus 75 more combinations in the Bespoke edition. When we have their prices for Spain, we will update this entry.

