Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, lower sales estimates | Rumor

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, lower sales estimates

Apparently it is already time to talk about the next generation Samsung folding smartphones to the upcoming one: in short, of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, even if Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 (render at the opening) have not yet been presented (now it is very close). South Korean tech news outlet The Elec reports that the company has already set up internally sales goals or 10 million overall, divided into 2 million for the Fold and 8 million for the Flip.

They are figures significantly lower to those set for the fourth generation, which are (again according to rumors) 15 million. In fact, it seems that at the beginning Samsung was aiming for 10 million also for Flip and Fold 4, but then it raised the bar. For comparison, the Z Flip and Fold 3 combined totaled approximately 7.1 million shipments. Setting objectives lower than those of the direct predecessors is an anomalous behavior on the part of Samsung, which unfortunately is difficult to explain with the data currently in our possession.

For what it’s worth, the analysts contacted by the South Korean newspaper look at the component crisis, which has been going on for a long time due to a pandemic and has worsened with the war between Russia and Ukraine that has caused commodity prices to rise. At the same time, we are entering a period of global economic uncertainty and cases of coronavirus contagion are starting to rise again. In short, there are many doubts about the global market demand, and analysis companies such as IDC have already foreseen a contraction of the smartphone sector for 2022 (about 3.5% compared to 2021, in which 1.31 billion phones were shipped). Then there is the growth of competition – several manufacturers, including Google, could enter the leaflet segment in the coming months.

As if that were not enough, the source also discloses some technical details on devices. Few, of course, but we list them anyway:

Video shows Google Play Games for Windows, to play android games without emulator

  • Galaxy Z Fold 5

    • SoC: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, made by TSMC on 4nm process
    • Triple rear camera, with the main 50 MP based on Samsung ISOCELL GN3 sensor with 1 micrometer pixels
    • 12MP front camera

  • Galaxy Z Flip 5

    • SoC: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, made by TSMC on 4nm process
    • Still no camera decision

