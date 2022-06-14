Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, what a twist: the design is the same but the battery grows

The same design but a thinner hinge, a less evident fold and a slightly larger external screen outside, renewed hardware inside: this is, in summary, the identikit of Galaxy Z Flip 4 that the increasingly frequent rumors have drawn in recent weeks. But following in the wake of the latest rumors, it seems that there is also in the pipeline another major improvement and not obvious, given the assumptions, with the body that will essentially be that of the current generation as also shown by some live photos.

As we explained in our review, one of the major shortcomings of the current model, or Galaxy Z Flip 3, is the reduced autonomy. The fact that the smartphone explains itself has prompted Samsung to look for a particularly slim profile so that the phone is not only particularly pleasant when open, but above all compact even when closed – since portability is the element that most defines the product. . This choice rewards design, but ends up sacrificing battery capacity: on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, however, the situation should improve quite significantly.

FROM 3,300 TO 3,700 MAH

The images published by SamMobile you see below should depict the two blocks battery which will be installed on Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with the same solution adopted on Z Flip 3). But the overall capacity should increase from the 3,300 mAh of Galaxy Z Flip 3 ai 3,595 mAh of Z Flip 4, resulting from the sum of the 2,555 mAh of nominal capacity of the first battery and the 1,040 mAh of the second deductible from the photos.

Samsung could then present the phone with a commercial battery capacity of 3,700 mAh. In any case, a possible increase of this type should be able to guarantee Galaxy Z Flip 4 a more robust autonomy than its predecessor, thus going to file one of the few defects: a lot will then depend on the capacity of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. Plus to optimize energy expenditure.

And that’s not all: on the battery front, in fact, there could be a further upgrade, with the charging speed which should go up from 15 to 25W. Galaxy Z Flip 4 then, in short, could last longer and charge faster.

Samsung’s next clamshell folding will in all likelihood be unveiled during the summer Unpacked event, which according to rumors will take place on August 10: below for convenience we present a summary of all the technical features that have emerged to date, specifying that yes it is only rumors and that no official communication from the manufacturer has yet arrived.

GALAXY Z FLIP 4: TECHNICAL SHEET ACCORDING TO THE NOISE