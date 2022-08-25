Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, video shows how to disassemble and repair

- Advertisement -

We have one first guide to disassembly and of samsung- -z-flip-4-what-a-twist-the-design-is-the-same-but-the-battery-grows/">Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4thanks to the US YouTube channel PBKReviews: the new generation flip phone with flexible screen of the South Korean giant does not have huge structural differences compared to its predecessor, so let’s say that if you have taken apart the Z Flip 3 you will not have particular problems with the 4. To say, the most significant differences observed by the YouTuber are that some connectors are on the opposite side and the antennas have a slightly different configuration.

The motherboard is double layered – an increasingly common practice to save precious space: essentially there are chips on both sides of the PCB. For heat dissipation, Samsung uses a series of graphite sheets and thermally conductive paste placed at strategic points.

Removing the battery – indeed, of the batteriessince as usual Samsung has inserted one for each half of the device – it is a bit more complex than necessary due to theabsence of tabs. It is therefore necessary to resort to isopropyl alcohol, let it act for a few moments and then help the chemical dissolution by levering with a pick or other suitable plastic tool. The YouTuber essentially stops there: no removal of the screen because the risk of damaging it permanently is very high, and there are not enough differences with the previous model to justify the operation.

- Advertisement -

Overall, the repairability score of Galaxy Z Flip 4 is low: 4 out of 10. The battery and the screen have a particularly negative impact on the final judgment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Smartphone, Charger Included, Sim Free Android Foldable Phone 128GB, Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7? / Super AMOLED 1.9? 1.2 Bora Purple 2022

1149 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Smartphone, Charger Included, Sim Free Android Foldable Phone 256GB, Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7? / Super AMOLED 1.9? 1.2 Pink Gold 2022

1199 €

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Smartphone, Charger Included, Sim Free Android Foldable Phone 512GB, Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7? / Super AMOLED 1.9? 1.2 Bora Purple 2022

1329 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from Dimo ​​Store at 1,049 euros or from Unieuro a 1,149 euros. To see the other 21 offers click here. (update of 21 August 2022, 11.37 pm)