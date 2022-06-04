Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, thinner hinge and less noticeable fold | Rumor

There are new confirmations on the “weight loss diet” of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: the cases leaked so far suggest that the hinge will in fact be less bulky. However, fortunately this will not happen at the expense of the crease in the display; which, indeed, according to the well-known leaker Ice Universe should be even less visible than the previous generation model, the current Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Below you can see the images of the cases, recently leaked on the Net. It is difficult to draw particularly precise and convincing conclusions, but let’s put it this way: there are already many rumors that Samsung has focused on improving this aspect in the latter. generation of foldable smartphones (also including the Galaxy Z Fold 4). It is therefore reasonable to expect a lower weight and maybe less distance between the two display halves when the smartphone is closed.

A less pronounced fold is probably a direct consequence of the same evolution process as the hinge. Unfortunately the source does not reveal more detailed details, but even here: it is a rumor that has been heard for some time, and also for Galaxy Z Fold 4. From this point of view it must be said that so far OPPO Find N has been among the best: its mechanism causes the display to bend smoothly avoiding the unsightly crease, one of the most discussed disadvantages of this particular evolution of the smartphone market.

As for the technical data sheet, we do not expect too sensational surprises; mostly it will be an upgrade to the hardware platform – and possibly the cameras. In the past few days, the following details have emerged: