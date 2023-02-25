Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals: Save up to $1,000 on the New Flip Phone

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung’s most popular products.

The recently announced Galaxy S23 may be getting a lot of buzz lately, but it’s not the only exciting phone in Samsung’s lineup at the moment. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with its larger cousin, the Z Fold 4, are the most advanced models to date in Samsung’s series of sleek and unique foldable phones. And as with the new Galaxy S23, there are tons of offers at both carriers and retailers that can knock hundreds off the starting price. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals available right now below so you can get one of these cutting-edge devices in your hands for less.

The successor to 2021’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, the fourth-gen Z Flip retains the familiar vertical-folding design with a 1.9-inch cover screen on the outside and a 6.7-inch main display with 120Hz refresh rate. Notable upgrades this time around include a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, a larger 3,700-mAh battery and a smaller overall profile. Its main camera still has a 12-megapixel resolution though the sensor has been improved for better low-light performance.



Lisa Eadicicco/CNET



We bestowed upon the Z Flip 3 the title of “the first foldable phone you may actually want to buy” and the Z Flip 4 improves on it in some key areas, replacing it on our list of the best Android phones for 2023. If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these clever foldables, there are a ton of Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals that you can shop right now.

If you prefer a larger foldable phone, check out our collection of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals or hit up our main guide to all the current phone deals available from other brands.

What colors does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 come in?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in bora purple, pink gold, graphite and blue color options as standard. However, if you , you can make the most of its Bespoke Studio to create your own color combination with various front, back and frame color options.

How much does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 cost?

At its full retail price, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000. That gets you the base spec 128GB variant. US pricing for each model is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB): $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB): $1,060

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB): $1,180

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals below for some ways to save on these retail prices.

Best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals

There are a ton of offers available right now that are designed to entice you into the world of foldable phones. We’ve rounded up the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals from carriers and retailers below so you know where to find the biggest savings.

We will continue to update this page as new offers become available, so keep checking back if your carrier or preferred retailer is not listed below.

- Advertisement - Head straight to the source and score hundreds off your Galaxy Z Flip 4 order when you trade in your old phone at Samsung. You’ll receive at least $160 in credit when trading in a device in good condition, or $100 when trading in a cracked or damaged device. The latest iPhone will net you up to $720, and Samsung phones are worth up to $360. Samsung accepts select tablets and smart watches for trade-in as well. You’ll also get a few other bonuses when you buy from Samsung, like three free months of Spotify Premium and four free months of YouTube Premium.

Verizon has some of the best Z Flip 4 deals of any carrier at the moment. New customers can save up to $1,000 with a trade-in and a new line of service, while existing customers on select 5G unlimited plans can save up to $440 with a trade-in. Those switching their existing number over from another carrier will also get a free $200 Verizon gift card. Verizon is also offering some other bonuses with this purchase, including 50% off a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and $670 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, though you’ll need a service plan for the new tablet as well.

T-Mobile has quite a few deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the moment, but they vary a bit depending on which plan you have. If you’re on a Magenta Max plan, you can save up to $1,000 when trading in an eligible device, or save up to $800 with a new line, no trade-in required. Those on another service plan can still save up to $500 with a trade-in, or $400 with a new line.

When you trade in your old phone at AT&T, you can potentially get the new Galaxy Z Flip for free. AT&T is even accepting old and damaged devices, so you might be surprised how much your aged and beat-up phone is worth. Just note that your trade-in credits are applied over a 36-month period, and if you cancel service before the 36 months is over, you’ll have to pay the remaining balance. Also be aware that credits begin within three bills and require that you pay all taxes and associated fees on the retail price up front.

While Best Buy does carry unlocked models of the Z Flip 4, it is not offering any deals on those models at the moment. However, there are some discounts available on carrier models. Both Verizon and T-Mobile customers can save up to $1,000 with a qualifying trade-in and activation on a qualifying plan. There aren’t any offers available for AT&T customers, and Best Buy doesn’t appear to be carrying any models for that carrier. It’s also worth noting that these same deals are also available for the Z Fold 4.

Amazon is one of the few retailers offering a straight-forward discount on unlocked models of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Right now you can save up to $170 on the base 128GB model, dropping it down to $830, with the 256GB model only available at full price. Amazon also has its own trade-in program where you can save up to $401. You’re receiving price alerts for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB, Graphite)

Visible’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal offers a $150 virtual gift card when you switch your existing number over from an eligible carrier. The deal requires the purchase of the Z Flip 4, the transfer of your number to Visible within 30 days, and three months of service payments. The gift card can be spent wherever MasterCard is accepted so it’s essentially as good as getting $150 cash back.

