Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: what does IPX8 waterproof mean

The new ones Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 they continue to be launched around the world. Although these have a totally different design from traditional cell phones, since they are foldable, there is a name that many attracts attention, the IPX8.

What does it mean that they are IPX8? As you know in the market there are several Android smartphones that are resistant to dust or water, each of them varies either by the level of depth, the type of water in which they can be submerged, if they only support drops, among others. .

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 They are devices that have a screen that bends, it must be considered that they are quite sensitive. It is for this reason that today we will show you what IPX8 means, which is not the same as IP68 or IP67 from a few years ago.

WHAT DOES IPX8 MEAN ON SAMSUNG CELL PHONES?

The protection certificate of a smartphone is totally related to its durability. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are the only folding devices in the world that are IPX8 certified, ensuring protection against liquids, whether from splashes or total immersion in fresh water. This means that routine accidents, such as dropping your cell phone in the sink, will not necessarily damage the device..

The third generation of these category-defining folding devices incorporates enhancements that Samsung users have requested, making them even more durable. The acronym IP stands for Ingress Protection, English term for Ingress Protection and refers to the gaps that exist in the devices, like the junction between the back and the screen, for example. The acronym is also composed of two digits, the first referring to the degree of sealing against solids, such as dust and the second against liquids..

To achieve water resistance on the Z Series, as on other Galaxy devices, Samsung has covered the main electronic components of the devices with a rubber sealant. So even on a rainy day, you can stay connected with friends and family with a secure device. In addition, the hinge of the device has an anti-corrosion solution and a lubricant that provides strong protection against water so that it does not rust.

“The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are IPX8 certified, which means that the folding is completely liquid resistant. Samsung guarantees this certification in fresh water, submerged in 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes ”, says Fabio Vascones, senior director of the Mobile Division of Samsung Peru. It should be noted that these devices are not recommended for use on the beach or in the pool, much less dust.