Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the special edition for the Winter Olympics arrives

Samsung has unveiled a special edition of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell folding dedicated to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which are now only a month away: it has a white cover with the event logo at the bottom, with a slightly different shade from the usual one (this is called Winter Dream White, while the regular one is simply White. There is also a Cream variant) while the metallic accents of the shell are gold instead of light gray.
At the hardware level, nothing else changes. The memory cut is the most prestigious one, that is 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. There are some software customizations: two series of wallpapers dedicated to the various disciplines of the Winter Olympics, one for the main screen and one for the secondary rear screen. The designs are stylized and minimal. There are similar customizations for icons.
- main: Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED 2x 6.7 “2640×1080, 425 ppi, 500 nits, adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz
- External: Super AMOLED 1.9 “260×512, 302 ppi, 935 nit
- processor: octa-core 5 nm 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.4 GHz + 4x 1.8 GHz)
- memory:
- 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM
- 256 GB internal UFS 3.1
- water resistance: IPX8
- OS: Android 11 (update to Android 12 in distribution)
- fingerprint sensor: lateral
- unlock: fingerprint, face recognition
- connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Sub6, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, QZSS
- SIM: 1x nano SIM + eSIM (with 2 numbers working at the same time)
- audio: stereo speaker with Dolby technology
- cameras:
- front: 10 MP, f / 2.4, 1.22 μm pixels, FOV 80 ° – Quick Shot function by double-clicking the power button
- rear:
- Main 12 MP, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8, 1.4 μm pixels, FOV 78 °
- 12 MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 1.12 μm pixels, FOV 123 °
- super clear glass with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX, 10x digital zoom, HDR10 + video recording, Tracking AF
- battery: 3,300 mAh dual with fast wired and wireless charging:
- 15 W with cable
- 10W wireless
- 4.5 W reverse
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Charger included, Smartphone Sim Free Android Foldable Phone 256GB Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6,7? / Super AMOLED 1,9? Awesome Black 2021 1149€
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available online from Bass8 to 760 euros or from eBay to 839 euros.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in 840 euros.