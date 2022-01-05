Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the special edition for the Winter Olympics arrives

Samsung has unveiled a special edition of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell folding dedicated to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which are now only a month away: it has a white cover with the event logo at the bottom, with a slightly different shade from the usual one (this is called Winter Dream White, while the regular one is simply White. There is also a Cream variant) while the metallic accents of the shell are gold instead of light gray.

At the hardware level, nothing else changes. The memory cut is the most prestigious one, that is 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. There are some software customizations: two series of wallpapers dedicated to the various disciplines of the Winter Olympics, one for the main screen and one for the secondary rear screen. The designs are stylized and minimal. There are similar customizations for icons.

We do not know if Samsung, which is the official partner of the event, will sell the device in other markets than the Chinese one where it was just announced. The smartphone is already in pre-order on the company’s official website at a price of 7,999 renminbi, equal to approximately € 1,113, with effective availability on January 15th. It is emblematic that it is the Z Flip that has the honor of being the flagship of this event: we can define it as a testimony of the great success that the smartphone has had in the last period, as we have reported recently. We recall the technical sheet:

display:

main: Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED 2x 6.7 “2640×1080, 425 ppi, 500 nits, adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz External: Super AMOLED 1.9 “260×512, 302 ppi, 935 nit

processor: octa-core 5 nm 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.4 GHz + 4x 1.8 GHz)

octa-core 5 nm 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.4 GHz + 4x 1.8 GHz) memory: 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM 256 GB internal UFS 3.1

water resistance: IPX8

IPX8 OS: Android 11 (update to Android 12 in distribution)

Android 11 (update to Android 12 in distribution) fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral unlock: fingerprint, face recognition

fingerprint, face recognition connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Sub6, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, QZSS

5G SA / NSA, Sub6, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, QZSS SIM: 1x nano SIM + eSIM (with 2 numbers working at the same time)

1x nano SIM + eSIM (with 2 numbers working at the same time) audio: stereo speaker with Dolby technology

stereo speaker with Dolby technology cameras: front: 10 MP, f / 2.4, 1.22 μm pixels, FOV 80 ° – Quick Shot function by double-clicking the power button rear: Main 12 MP, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8, 1.4 μm pixels, FOV 78 ° 12 MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 1.12 μm pixels, FOV 123 °

super clear glass with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX, 10x digital zoom, HDR10 + video recording, Tracking AF

battery: 3,300 mAh dual with fast wired and wireless charging: 15 W with cable 10W wireless 4.5 W reverse

3,300 mAh dual with fast wired and wireless charging:

