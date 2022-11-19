Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 receive Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in Asia

Samsung continues with its process of distributing the update that brings the stable version of Android 13 and the new version of its interface, One UI 5.0. After the new generation of foldables is contemplated with the update, it is the turn of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be updated in South Korea.

The update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 was finished in firmware DVK3 and was made available to users who participated in the One 5.0 beta program. It also includes the November 2022 Android Security Patch, which brings stability and performance improvements, as well as fixing dozens of security and privacy vulnerabilities. The public rollout of the updates should reach more countries in the coming days. If you want to check if it is already available on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours.

In late October, Samsung released a release schedule for the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for some of its phones and tablets. Initially, only flagships would receive the update in November, while flagships from past generations and intermediate Galaxy cell phones would be covered in December of that year. As early as January of next year, mid-range devices would receive the update. However, there is no forecast for the update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 to arrive in Europe. Although the Galaxy S22 line received the update at the end of October in Europe, distribution has not yet started in our country.