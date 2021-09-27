Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Peru: this is the price of folding cell phones

Would you buy the new folding cell phones? Samsung has decided to launch, in its latest Live Shop, its new high-end devices which not only bring a series of different characteristics to other cell phones, but are capable of folding: they are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 .

Both terminals arrive with not so classic designs. For example, him Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 It is very similar to the classic “toad” devices that were very popular in the early 2000s, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 It is not only a cell phone to be able to talk, but it changes its appearance to become a tablet.

But not only that. The terminals of the South Korean company that will arrive in the country will have the band that is now popular in this type of device: 5G.

With this you will be able to navigate much faster in what you want, accompanied by the refresh rate on the 120 Hz screen. Are you thinking of buying the new folding cell phones? Well, here we will tell you what is the price of both terminals and the versions in which the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

It should be noted that the first prices are in pre-sale, so it is expected that these will vary as the days go by. Here we detail the cost in addition to the accessories with which they arrive.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 3: PRICES

Fold3 5GB 256GB + Flip Cover with Pen + Buds Pro + Smart Tag + Wireless Charger a S /. 7,999

Z Fold3 5GB 256GB + Watch Classic 46mm + Flip Cover with Pen + Smart tag a S / 8,099

Z Flod3 5G 512 GB + Watch Classic 46mm + Flip Cover with Pen + Smart tag a S / 8,399

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 3: PRICES