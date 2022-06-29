Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro: Samsung’s off-road mobile is renewed with 5G, 120 Hz panel and 50 MP camera

It has been more than a year since we met the Samsung XCover 5, but the company has finally launched its successor. The new member of the range of ruggedized devices Samsung is the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, which, as a great novelty, offers 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 778G processor.

In addition, this new off-road boasts a panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and a double with a 50 megapixel main sensor. And as usual in the XCover range, it meets both the IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust and the military standard MIL-810H.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro data sheet

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro data sheet

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro Screen 6.6 inch PLS-LCD FullHD+ resolution (2,408 x 1,080 pixels) Refresh rate: 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 778G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB + microSD up to 1TB Software Android 12 + Samsung UI Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 2MP f/2.2 Frontal camera 13MP f/2.2 Drums 4,050mAh (removable) Fast charge 15W connectivity Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Others IP68 resistance Military certification MIL-810H Dimensions and weight 168.8 x 79.9 x 9.9mm 235g Price Determined

Proof of everything and with 5G

The XCover6 Pro includes a 6.6 inch PLS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Samsung ensures that it has increased its touch sensitivity, so that it can be easily operated even with gloves or wet hands.

Inside, we find the Snapdragon 778G processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage with a microSD card. It’s compatible with 5G networks and WiFi 6Eit comes with Android 12 and has a 4,050 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging through the USB-C port and POGO pins.

It also boasts a 13 MP front camera and a rear camera made up of a 50 MP main sensor and a wide angle of 8 MP. Other important features are the IP68 and MIL-810H certifications, the headphone jack, the Dual SIM function and a customizable button.

Price and versions of the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro

The new Galaxy XCover6 Pro is already listed on the official website of Samsung Germany, but the company has not announced it yet when, in which countries and at what price will be available. What we do know is that there will at least be a 6GB/128GB configuration in black.

More information | Samsung (Germany)