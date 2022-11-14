Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro starts receiving Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in Europe

In recent weeks, Samsung has started rolling out the stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 to its flagship and mid-range flagship devices. The newest phone covered with the update was the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro in Europe. So far, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G lines have received the new version of the operating system with a South Korean interface.

Update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. However, it does not bring the November 2022 Android security package. It is worth noting that the update is only available in Europe, but will arrive in more countries in the coming days. - Advertisement - If you have the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been covered with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “ Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be available in the next few hours.

In late October, Samsung revealed the rollout schedule for Android 13 with One UI 5.0. Most top-of-the-line phones and tablets would receive the update in November. Past generation flagships and intermediate Galaxy phones would be covered in December this year, while other intermediate smartphones and tablets would receive the update in January of the next year.

Technical specifications

6.6-inch PLS-LCD display with FHD+ resolution

Drop notch display and 120 Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

13 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68, IP69K, Samsung DeX

Removable 4,050mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 12 running under One UI 4.1