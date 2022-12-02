Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 gets updated with stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0

Samsung started rolling out the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 at the end of October in different regions of the world for its mid-range phones, flagships and tablets. This time, it was the turn of the Galaxy XCover 5 robust cell phone to be contemplated with the update in Europe.

Update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 released for Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 in Europe with model code SM-G525F🇧🇷 In addition to the new features and functionality of the South Korean interface, it also includes the Android and November 2022 security package. - Advertisement - The cell phone had a restricted launch in some countries in March 2021 and the expectation is that the update will reach more regions in the coming days. In November, its successor, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, also received the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0.

If you have the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been contemplated with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. In late October, Samsung revealed a rollout schedule for the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for its phones and tablets. The Galaxy S22 line received the update in November, while top-of-the-line models from previous generations and intermediate Galaxy cell phones were contemplated in November of that year in different parts of the world. In Europe, only the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S22 families were updated.

5.3″ HD+ LCD screen

Exynos 850 Processor

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of storage

5 MP front camera (with biometrics)

16 MP rear camera (works as an industrial barcode scanner)

3,000 mAh battery with 15-watt fast charging

Dual SIM or Single SIM

NFC, push-to-talk and customizable button

IP68 and MIL-STD810H certified

Android 11 operating system