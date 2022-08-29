Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Análisis a fondo y opinión

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, Samsung introduced its new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro smartwatches. The new models come with improvements in resistance, health monitoring and autonomy.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the most advanced model. It has a 1.4″ Super AMOLED screen, Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, 590 mAh battery and IP68 water resistance.

The new watch is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium finishes, with a 45mm case, and priced from €469 for the Bluetooth version and from €519 for the LTE version.

I have had the opportunity to use the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro for a few weeks, and here are my impressions.

design and construction

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro offers a design halfway between a sports watch and an elegant one. It has a circular dial with a totally flat 1.4″ (34.6 mm) screen.

This model comes in a single 45mm size in two possible colors: Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. It is Samsung’s most resistant model to date, since it has sapphire glass, a titanium body and a protruding bezel to protect the screen.

If you choose a sphere with a black background, the front will seem to be all screen, but if you opt for a colorful one, you will immediately notice that there is a black frame surrounding the screen. It is not very wide, but it is visible.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is a pretty bulky watch, especially when you compare it to a fitness tracker or even the Watch5, which is available in smaller 40mm and 44mm variants.

Recently, there has been some buzz about the thickness of the watch. Although Samsung indicates in the specification sheet that it measures 10.5 mm, the reality is that the total thickness is around 15 mm. Apparently, Samsung does not include the back of the watches in the dimensions, only the side edge of the watch ‍♂️.

Although it doesn’t bother me to sleep, some may find it too big to wear to bed, so they won’t take advantage of Samsung’s built-in sleep monitoring and snoring detection functionality.

Galaxy Watch5

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

material and color Armor Aluminum body with Sport Band strap

– 44 mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Silver

– 40 mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver Titanium Body with D-Buckle Sport Band

– Black Titanium, Gray Titanium Dimensions

and weight – 44mm: 43.3 × 44.4 × 9.8mm, 33.5g

– 40mm: 39.3 × 40.4 × 9.8mm, 28.7g 45.4 × 45.4 × 10.5mm, 46.5g

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is made of titanium, while the Watch5 models are made of aluminum, which is less resistant. This means that it should be more resistant to accidental knocks than other watches on the market.

The watch has two buttons on one side:

Home button to easily return to the initial screen. In addition, it can be configured so that when it is pressed twice it goes to the most recent app or another of our choice, and when it is pressed it activates Bixby, Google Assistant (not yet available in Spanish) or the shutdown menu.

Back button to return to the previous screen or see recent apps, depending on how we configure it.

If you keep both buttons pressed at the same time, you access a screen to turn off the watch, activate the high sensitivity mode (for use of the watch with gloves) or make an emergency call.

Samsung has definitely said goodbye to the rotating bezel, so the only way to manage the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is by tapping on the screen. The physical rotating bezel was one of the most appreciated features of the Galaxy Watch, as it allowed you to move between screens, adjust sliders and other functions without having to touch the touch screen.

Samsung discontinued this feature on the Galaxy Watch4 by making it only available for the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and has now removed it entirely. Instead, you can simulate this behavior by wrapping your finger around the screen, which provides haptic feedback that mimics the feel of the rotating bezel, but is not the same.

On the back of the watch we find the Samsung BioActive sensor that measures all the parameters of our health.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with a sports strap with a butterfly closure with a magnetic clasp that, although it is intended to be more comfortable to put on and take off, in practice it is not easy to adjust.

The problem is that to adjust the length of the strap you have to take off the entire watch. Once you have it in your hands, you must lift the metal latch, pull the strap and close the latch to fix the length. Since there is no way of knowing how a certain length will look until you have the watch on your wrist, you may have to do this several times to find the correct measurement.

Considering that the body expands and contracts, sometimes the strap is too loose or too tight, and it is not a quick thing to adjust the length.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the closing magnet is very strong, to the point that it can interfere with the magnets that some laptops use to detect that the screen has been closed, as you can see in this video. This happened to me and it took me several days to figure out what was wrong with my computer.

Finally, another of the features of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is that it has 5 ATM / IP68 water resistance, which means that you can use it for swimming since it resists immersions up to 50 meters.

However, Samsung clarifies that it is not suitable for diving or water activities that are carried out in high pressure.

Screen

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro has a circular Super AMOLED screen with a fairly generous 1.4″ diameter. The panel has a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels, giving it a pixel density of 321 ppi.

The matrix of the AMOLED screen is of the PenTile type, which means that the sub-pixels are not placed in a conventional RGB way, but are arranged in a geometric pattern with different sizes. Although this means that the effective resolution is lower, in practice this is hardly noticeable thanks to the distance at which we usually look at the watch.

The screen looks very sharp, as you would expect thanks to its pixel density. The individual pixels are indistinguishable and the viewing angles are wide enough to be able to view the watch from extreme angles, which is essential in a watch.

An advantage of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is that it has an Always On Display mode that keeps the face visible at all times, with a dimmed brightness, while you wear the watch. In addition, the screen is not limited to displaying black and white images, but also makes use of color.

always on display

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro incorporates a brightness sensor that is integrated under the screen, so it is impossible to see it with the naked eye.

To assess the quality of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro screen, I used an X-Rite colorimeter and Calman Ultimate software.

According to my own measurements, the maximum brightness in normal situation is 578 nits, but when the watch detects that we are in sunlight, a special mode is activated that increases the brightness up to 897 nits.

The screen has a color temperature of 6,816ºK, which is quite close to the ideal value of 6,500ºK, so it does not have a marked color tint.

Picture quality is good and in line with what you’d expect from Super AMOLED screens: deep black, high contrast, and vibrant colors.

The watch automatically recognizes the gesture of turning your wrist to fully turn on the screen. The gesture works fine although, from time to time, the screen accidentally turns on. It is also possible to illuminate the screen with a touch on it if we activate this other gesture.

If we enter a cinema or another place where we do not want the clock to interrupt us, we can activate the Cinema mode that deactivates the vibration and keeps the screen off for the time that we specify. The same thing happens when we go to sleep, we can activate the Sleep mode so that the screen light does not vibrate or wake us up.

Processor, storage, connectivity and battery

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro has an Exynos W920 processor, a chip that was introduced in August 2021 as the first 5nm chip for wearables and has already debuted with the Galaxy Watch4.

The Exynos W920 incorporates two 1.18GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores for high-performance, low-power processing, and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU.

This processor is accompanied by 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage for music, applications, etc. Again, no change from the Galaxy Watch4.

The clock performance is excellent. I have not noticed any delay when moving through the interface. When opening some apps, you have to wait about a second before using them, but the same goes for smartphones, so you shouldn’t worry about this point.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro has GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo, so we can use the watch to go running and track our routes without having to carry a smartphone in tow. In addition, it also allows map navigation to be able to reach our destination with the help of the clock.

The watch normally connects to the phone via Bluetooth 5.2 and has WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n 2.4 and 5 GHz connectivity, so it can work even when the watch is out of Bluetooth range of the phone. It also has an NFC antenna that facilitates mobile payments.

In addition, you can get a variant with LTE/4G cellular connectivity thanks to the use of an eSIM (virtual SIM) card. This allows you to leave the house with the watch and stay connected even if you leave your phone at home.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro has a huge 590 mAh battery. According to Samsung, this battery offers up to 80 hours of typical use, which is double that of the Galaxy Watch4.

In my daily use, however, the improvement has not been as dramatic. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro has lasted around 2 full days on a single charge with Always On Display turned on, heart rate sensor active, and monitoring sleep cycles and blood oxygen saturation at night.

My lifestyle is not very active, so by recording training sessions and using the GPS, I can expect a tighter autonomy.

When the watch is in sleep, it consumes very little power, but when the screen turns on, the body vibrates, or the watch receives notifications, the consumption increases. If you want to increase the autonomy, I recommend that you disable the Always Active Screen, since it consumes a lot of battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro has a power saving mode to extend the autonomy of the watch when the battery is close to running out.

This mode disables Always On Display, disables WiFi, limits CPU speed, reduces brightness by 10%, limits background network usage, limits background location checking, limits background sync flat, reduces cooldowns to 15 seconds, and disables activation gestures.

There’s also a Watch Only mode for even longer battery life. This mode disables everything except the watch face when you press the Home button.

Charging is done through wireless technology, which allows charging from 0% to 100% in 1 hour and 20 minutes. That’s a pretty good time for a watch, and it also supports fast charging, so in just 30 minutes you get around 45% charge.

If you have a recent Samsung smartphone, you can also charge the watch by resting it on the back of the phone if it has reverse wireless charging. However, having a strap that cannot be separated at the ends, it is difficult to get the base of the watch to rest on the surface of the phone. It is not compatible with conventional Qi chargers.

Connecting the watch to the smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro can receive notifications in two different ways: through a Bluetooth connection to our mobile phone or through a direct WiFi/4G connection to the Internet.

The most common way (and the least battery consuming) to use the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is to pair it via Bluetooth with our Android mobile phone. The mobile phone sends the notifications to the watch, and both devices have to be close, within a few meters, like any Bluetooth connection.

The second way of connection is via WiFi/4G, and in this case, the watch may be in a different location than the phone. This requires that the phone has an active connection to the Internet, either through WiFi or a cellular connection, and that the option Watch settings > Advanced functions > Remote connection in the Galaxy Wearable app on the phone is activated.

With this option active, the watch can continue to display notifications, messages and email, and can be located using the Search functionality. It is also possible to activate the reception of calls on the watch itself.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is not compatible with the iPhone. This is not a great loss since, in my , iPhone users have their best ally in the Apple Watch.

It’s also not compatible with phones that lack Google services (yes, Huawei, we’re looking at you).

Galaxy Wearable app

All the configuration of the watch can be done through the Galaxy Wearable application that we must download to the mobile phone from the Play Store, unless we have a Samsung phone in which it comes pre-installed.

The Galaxy Wearable application is compatible with any phone that runs Android 6 (or higher) and has at least 1.5 GB of RAM, so in practice, it is compatible with almost all smartphones on the market.

With the Galaxy Wearable application we can pair our phone with the Galaxy Watch5 Pro via Bluetooth. In addition, it offers several application options and settings, as we will see below.

In my case, I have tested the Galaxy Watch5 Pro with a Samsung Z Flip4, so the setup process has been very easy. If you’re using a different brand of Android smartphone, the process may take a bit longer because you have to install multiple apps and services.

One of the things we can do with the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app is select watch faces.

The application offers more than 50 preset spheres: 8 classic, 6 simple, 6 basic, 15 graphic, 10 informative, and 6 health.

You can also download additional watch faces, some for a fee, from the Galaxy Store. There are watch styles for all tastes: digital, analog, modern, classic, for athletes, for travelers, etc.

Some watch faces support customization to change the background, font, color, and complications, which are clickable.

Complications data is obtained through the watch’s native APIs and includes information such as battery level, next calendar event, daily activity, heart rate, stress level, exercise shortcuts and more. Now, not all spheres admit all complications.

One of the most curious faces is the face of your Animoji, which makes faces every time you unlock the clock and, if you have a notification pending to read, points with your finger at the orange dot that warns you that you have an unread notification.

From the Samsung Galaxy Wearable application, we can select the apps whose notifications will be displayed on the watch.

In addition, we have options to mute notifications on the phone while wearing the watch, mute notifications on the watch while using the phone, show an indicator of unread notifications on the watch face, read out notifications when headphones are connected, turn on the screen when a notification is received and automatically turn on notifications for newly installed apps.

Speaking of applications, from Galaxy Wearable we can choose the order in which the applications and cards appear on the clock and configure the Bixby, Weather, Voice Recorder, Samsung Pay and Telephone settings.

The Samsung Galaxy Wearable application offers the possibility of preparing quick text response templates, configuring a request for help when you triple-click the Home button or if it detects a hard fall, and search for the watch from the phone if we do not know where we have it. left.

We can also customize what happens when you double press the Home button (by default, go to the most recent app, but you can choose another) or long press the Home button (activate Bixby, Google Assistant or shutdown menu), as well as by making a short press on the back button (go to the previous screen or see recent apps).

Another useful feature is the use of wrist gestures. You can shake your arm twice to answer calls and twist your wrist twice to dismiss alarms or reject incoming calls.

As a new feature, it is now possible to quickly activate an app or function of the watch (open recent apps, open list of training types, activate flashlight or add reminder) by making the gesture of making a fist and bending the wrist up and down as if you were nodding your fist within the first 5 seconds after the screen turns on.

Finally, with the Galaxy Wearable app we can transfer multimedia content to the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. It is possible to send music tracks and photos and we can even configure certain playlists and photo albums to automatically synchronize periodically. To listen to music, we can do it with the clock’s own speaker or, much better, through Bluetooth headphones.

photo playback

music playback

Interface and basic functionalities

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro runs Wear OS Powered by Samsung, which is very similar to the Tizen operating system that we find in older models of the brand.

By default, when turning on the watch it shows the selected dial, and if we press on it for a few seconds we can select any other dial. The watch can store a good number of faces, so it is easy to switch between one face and another.

During normal watch use, when a notification arrives, the phone vibrates and the screen turns on (optionally) to display information about the notification. If we scroll on the screen we can read the complete notification and, at the bottom, we have the possibility to postpone it, block notifications or delete it.

If we dismiss a notification on the watch, it will also disappear on the phone. During normal use of the watch, if we drag the home screen of the watch to the right, we access a view with the pending notifications to read.

The clock allows you to interact with some notifications. For example, if we receive a message from Gmail, we can file it, delete it, or even respond from the watch itself with predefined responses and emojis, or write a new response using the built-in keyboard or through voice dictation.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro allows you to enter text through a tiny keyboard. Obviously typing on such a small screen isn’t easy, but you don’t make as many mistakes as you might initially think.

By dragging the main screen to the left or rotating the bezel to the right we access the cards. We can select any of the following cards:

Daily activity

Water

Alarm

Calendar

Food

body composition

contacts

headphone controller

media controller

ECG

Time

Stress

heart rate

multi-exercise

blood oxygen

Steps

Reminders

World clock

health summary

challenges

Route

woman health

Sleep

Blood pressure

If we drag the screen from top to bottom on the Home screen, we access the quick panel where we can find quick access to certain settings such as:

Energy saving

Settings

Always On Display

Bluetooth Audio

To turn off

water lock

Brightness

find my phone

Mobile data

Bedtime

Lantern

Airplane mode

sound mode

Cinema mode

NFC

Do not disturb

touch sensitivity

Location

Volume

Wifi

In addition, we can see the remaining battery level and the type of active connection with the phone: Bluetooth, WiFi or LTE/4G. The date appears momentarily at the bottom.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is also useful for not missing calls. If we receive a call, the watch vibrates and on the screen we see the name of the person who is calling. From the watch itself we can accept the call using the built-in speaker/microphone or Bluetooth headphones.

Applications

If we drag the screen up, we access all the applications that are installed on the watch:

Settings

Alarm

Attendee

Bixby

Compass

find my phone

Calculator

Calendar

contacts

camera controller

media controller

Chronometer

Countdown

Time

Gallery

Google Maps

Voice recorder

Internet

maps

Messages

Messages (Samsung)

Music

Outlook

Play Store

World clock

Reminder

Samsung Global Goals

Samsung Healthcare

Samsung HealthMonitor

SamsungPay

Telephone

The integrated Bixby functionality allows you to request information and give commands to the watch in Spanish with your voice, just by saying “Hi Bixby”. For example, we can ask “what is my heart rate”, “how many steps have I walked today”, “call Juan”, “what is the weather in Madrid today” and more.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 also supports Google Assistant, unfortunately it is not yet possible to use it in Spanish on the Galaxy Watch5.

In addition to the apps that come pre-installed, we can download new applications from the Google Play Store, using the watch itself. One of the obligatory downloads if you are a Spotify user is its app for Wear OS, which allows you to listen to songs without having to be connected to your phone.

If you’re used to paying with your mobile phone with Samsung Wallet or Google Wallet, you’ll be happy to know that the watch supports both forms of payment, so you can pay by simply holding the watch close to the payment terminal.

Now, the shortcut to pay by holding the bottom button down only activates Samsung Pay, so to pay with Google Wallet you have to open the app manually. Alternatively, you can associate the double press of the Home button with the Google Wallet app to save time.

Another drawback of activating payments from the watch is that it forces you to put a PIN code or unlock pattern on the watch, which you must enter every time you put the watch on your wrist. The interface to enter the PIN or pattern is not very comfortable due to its small size. Other watches, like the Apple Watch, allow you to skip this step if you unlock the phone with the watch on your wrist.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with Google Maps, which shows directions on the screen to get you to your destination.

Tracking physical activity is one of the highlights of this watch, thanks to the Samsung Health app built into the Galaxy Watch5 Pro itself.

The watch is capable of monitoring steps and running sessions, calories, heart rate, oxygen saturation level, hours of sleep, stress level, menstrual cycle, and coffee and water intake if you bother to enter them. In addition, it is capable of detecting strong falls.

When it comes to sleep monitoring, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro records your REM cycles, deep sleep phase and total sleep time, measuring and scoring the time you spend sleeping and helping you improve the quality of your rest.

During sleep, the watch can monitor your blood oxygen level, and tell you how long it has been above 90%. Manual measurement of this parameter during the day is also possible.

The watch is capable of capturing snoring information. To do this, you should place the phone on a stable surface next to your head, such as a nightstand, with the bottom of the phone facing you. When the watch detects that you’re asleep, the phone’s microphone will listen for your snore and record it if you’ve turned on audio recording.

As a novelty, the watch analyzes your sleep habits, assigns you a sleep symbol and offers you tips to help you learn to sleep better. In my case, the mole has associated me with aversion to the sun, because, according to the clock, my sleep “is similar to that of a mole, because you prefer to sleep late and wake up late.” Reason is not lacking.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro automatically detects if you suffer a strong fall thanks to its accelerometer and begins to sound for 60 seconds. If you don’t respond, send a distress message to your emergency contact with your location and a 5-second ambient sound recording. You also have the option of calling the ER if you fall.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro can monitor your blood pressure through the Samsung Health app without having to continuously use a blood pressure monitor.

Before using this feature for the first time, you need to calibrate it with a blood pressure monitor (and repeat the calibration every 4 weeks), and then the sensors measure the pressure through an analysis of your pulse waves while you wear the watch.

Samsung has built in the ability to take an ECG by holding down the top button for 30 seconds. This on-the-go ECG is capable of detecting atrial fibrillation (Afib) and displays measurements in a simple way.

It is possible to export the ECG to a PDF if, for example, you want to share it with your doctor.

One of the features that the Galaxy Watch5 Pro brings is that it can comfortably measure body composition: body fat percentage, muscle mass, fat mass, body water and BMI (Body Mass Index).

To take the measurement, you must raise the watch a little on your wrist, put your middle and ring fingers on the buttons and wait 15 seconds for the measurement to take place.

For best results, it is important that you take the measurement around the same time each day, on an empty stomach and bladder, and never right after exercising, showering, getting out of the sauna, or any other activity that may increase your temperature .

When it comes to monitoring workouts, the watch is capable of automatically detecting that you’re doing a workout after several minutes of medium or high intensity physical activity, and records information such as type, duration and calories burned. When you stop exercising for more than a minute, the watch automatically recognizes that you have stopped and turns off that function.

Of the around 90 types of exercises that it is capable of monitoring, only some of them can be automatically measured. It is also possible to manually start exercise sessions. For example, if we go out for a run we can activate a running session and, thanks to GPS, the watch will measure the distance you have traveled and the route followed.

The watch reports how fast your heart rate drops when you finish exercising. The sooner it takes for your heart rate to return to your resting rate, the better your fitness will be.

As a novelty, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro allows you to import routes in GPX format to follow that path using GPS with turn-by-turn navigation guided by voice or vibration for cycling and hiking, but not for those who go running. In addition, it allows you to easily return to the starting point thanks to the Tracking functionality.

The Samsung Watch5 Pro supports these types of files, but the problem is that neither the device nor the Samsung Health app have a built-in GPX creation tool. This means that you have to create or download the GPX files from somewhere else.

The watch can continuously monitor your stress level, and if you need to relax, you can do breathing sessions.

As a novelty, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can measure variations in your temperature, although unfortunately it is not yet capable of doing so. Samsung has included a skin temperature sensor in the watch, but it cannot be used yet.

Samsung hasn’t explained the reason for the delay, but it’s expected to be a regulatory issue, as in some regions, Samsung needs to get approval to launch some health-related features.

The data collected by Samsung Health is synchronized with the phone app, from where we can conveniently access all the information. You can also sync Samsung Health data with some health services like Strava and Technogym, and Google Fit can be installed on the watch to collect health data in the Google app.

Samsung has included more than 120 home exercise programs to choose from with videos that you can watch on your phone while the watch monitors your activity and guides you. There are programs to strengthen the abs, burn calories, high intensity interval training, etc.

And if you need your family and friends to motivate you, you can challenge them to a competition through a live message board. The challenges include commemorative badges and a points system to make the exercise more motivating.

Before we finish the health section, it is worth knowing that the Galaxy Watch5 Pro works with any Android phone to monitor heart rate, body composition, blood oxygen levels, track sleep and measure stress.

However, ECG and blood pressure recording will only work with a Galaxy smartphone with the Health Monitor app installed from the Galaxy store.

It is possible to use the watch to control music playback on our phone, as well as those songs that we have stored locally on our watch if, for example, we go running and leave the phone at home.

If you are a Spotify user, you will be happy to know that the Spotify app is available on the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and allows us to enjoy music offline, as long as you have a premium account.

The main unfinished business for Wear OS versus Apple’s watchOS is app availability. Many developers do not create apps for Wear OS or even “kill” them after a while, as happened with Telegram, which was no longer available in the Play Store.

Many third-party apps remain unavailable on Wear OS, even a year after Google and Samsung worked to revitalize it. They miss clients of messaging applications, podcasts, smart home, etc.

Price

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium finishes, with a 45mm screen, and is priced from €469 for the Bluetooth version and from €519 for the LTE version.

You can also design your own watch by selecting the model, size, color and strap, with up to 1,032 unique combinations, in the Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com.

Do not forget that in Amazon Spain you can usually find the Galaxy Watch5 Pro at lower prices.

Conclusions

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is a tough watch, built with a titanium case that houses a circular display surrounded by a slightly raised bezel. The glass that covers the screen is sapphire, so it is unlikely to be scratched with use.

The watch is quite bulky and somewhat heavy as it is available in a single 45mm size. Its body is 10.5mm thick (according to Samsung, as it’s really around 15mm if we include the bottom protrusion) and weighs 46.5 grams.

Samsung has included a strap with a butterfly closure mechanism and a magnetic closure that I am not quite convinced. To adjust the length, you have to take off the watch, take the strap on or off “by eye”, try on how it fits and do it again if the fit is not as desired. Also, the clasp has such a strong magnet that it has given me problems with my computer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is completely sealed and offers 5 ATM water resistance, so we can use it for our swimming sessions (although not for diving).

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is excellent, with a maximum brightness of around 900 nits that ensures good visibility in sunlight. The Super AMOLED panel offers deep blacks, vivid colors and wide viewing angles. In addition, the user interface has been designed with this screen in mind, so bright colors and dark backgrounds predominate to save battery life.

Samsung offers the possibility of the screen always being on, with a dim brightness level and a simplified interface so as not to consume hardly any energy but showing relevant information even in color. It also has a light sensor that adjusts the brightness of the screen to the ambient light.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro does not present any changes compared to its predecessor. It features a 5nm Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. This chip is perfectly capable of moving the interface and apps smoothly. In daily use, I have not experienced any slowdowns or problems with apps closing in the background.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro has a huge 590 mAh battery that, according to Samsung, offers a battery life of up to 80 hours. In my experience, with the screen always on and almost all health monitoring features active, it can last about 2 days on a charge, which is fine but still below what fitness trackers offer.

In any case, it all depends on how you use the functions that consume the most battery: always-on screen, physical activity and heart rate monitoring, notifications, music playback, GPS, etc. Luckily, it incorporates a power saving mode to extend battery life if you ever need it.

Charging is done through a proprietary base and takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes, but in just 30 minutes you get 45% charge. If you have a high-end Galaxy smartphone, you can carry it on its back thanks to its PowerShare functionality, although not being able to open the strap makes it difficult.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro runs Wear OS Powered by Samsung, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system that has been co-developed with Samsung. It is compatible with Android smartphones but not with the iPhone.

Notifications that arrive on the phone are displayed on the screen of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and, in some cases, it is possible to interact with them from the watch — for example, to delete or archive an email we just received or even to respond using predefined responses. or the tiny (but functional) on-screen keyboard.

It is possible to set the watch to receive notifications even if it is connected not by Bluetooth but by Wi-Fi, even if they are different networks. There is also a variant with 4G/LTE cellular connectivity that allows you to stay connected at all times.

Samsung has included Bixby as a voice assistant, which can be quickly summoned by simply pressing and holding the Home button. At the moment, Google Assistant cannot be configured in Spanish.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro incorporates a good number of series applications to make calls from the watch, send text messages, listen to music with YouTube Music (even locally without connection to the phone), set alarms, make payments with Samsung Pay, navigate with Google Maps, check email with Outlook, etc.

In addition, we can install other apps from the Play Store, such as Spotify to listen to music even locally without a connection to the phone, Google Wallet to make payments from the watch (although you will have to open the app manually since the shortcut of keeping the lower button pressed just activate Samsung Pay), or Google Fit to allow you to record your physical activity in the Google app.

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the Samsung Health application that makes use of sensors such as heart rate, pedometer and altimeter to measure more than 90 different exercises, even detecting their start automatically in some cases.

It also has integrated GPS that measures distances and records our routes when we go running without having to carry the phone on our backs. As a novelty, it is possible to download routes in GPX format to follow them from the watch with turn-by-turn directions for hiking and cycling, but not for running.

Samsung has incorporated a large number of sensors to monitor heart rate, take an ECG, measure blood pressure, measure the level of oxygen saturation in the blood, measure the level of stress, detect strong falls, monitor the hours and quality of sleep. . It is even possible to record snoring if you put the phone to charge on the nightstand.

Although there is a new temperature sensor in the watch, Samsung has not yet enabled it, so we do not know exactly what features it will bring.

Another interesting health functionality is the possibility of measuring body composition: percentage of body fat, muscle mass, fat mass, body water and BMI (Body Mass Index). To do this, you must place two fingers on the side buttons and wait 15 seconds until these parameters are measured.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro includes guided workouts that you can watch on your smartphone or TV (via cast) in sync with your watch. While you carry it out, you can see useful information on the clock and, of course, when you finish, all the information is saved.

Samsung offers a large number of faces, free and paid, that you can customize with complications to always have the information that interests you most at hand. One of the most original is the one that uses your own Animoji.

In my opinion, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is an excellent buy if you are looking for a watch to receive notifications, record physical activity, monitor health, make mobile payments and not depend on your phone to record/follow GPS routes or listen to music without Connection.

The best:

Resistant design with a circular titanium case and screen protected by sapphire crystal.

Circular display with high resolution, high peak brightness, wide viewing angles, deep blacks, vivid colors, and an always-on display mode.

Two physical buttons to comfortably navigate the interface.

Interface and apps that move smoothly thanks to powerful hardware: Exynos W920, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 and, optionally, LTE/4G cellular connectivity.

It allows payment with Samsung Pay and Google Wallet (although the shortcut of paying with a long press on the lower button is reserved for Samsung Pay).

Speaker and microphone to make calls with the watch if necessary.

Many pre-installed apps to cover the main needs and the possibility of installing more from the Play Store.

Good management of notifications on the clock.

Health tracking with integrated heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, blood oxygen saturation sensor, sleep monitoring, temperature sensor (yet to be activated), snore detection, stress monitoring, body composition measurement and hard fall detection

Monitoring of more than 90 training sessions with integrated GPS to measure distances and record routes.

Guided workouts to improve fitness, burn calories, etc.

Submersible in water up to 50 meters.

Worst:

Considerable weight and volume, which do not make it suitable for all wrists. The closure mechanism of the included strap is not the most comfortable to adjust.

Google Assistant is not available in Spanish at the moment and the body temperature sensor is not active either.

ECG and blood pressure functionalities require a Galaxy smartphone.

Autonomy still below activity bracelets.