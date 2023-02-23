5G News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, curved glass screen like Pixel Watch | Rumor

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

Apparently there are significant innovations in the pipeline for the next generation of Samsung smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6: in fact, the South Korean giant could follow in the footsteps of Google and Apple, proposing a screen with curved glass instead of flat as seen for example in the current Galaxy Watch 5. This is supported by Ice Universe, a leaker now established on the scene and known for being very well informed precisely about the events of Samsung.

Unfortunately the source does not provide additional information; we can simply consider that, in principle, a curved cladding can contribute positively to a product design, if properly implemented, but it also increases the risk of breakage and complicates repair operations. In any case, it is worth remembering that according to previous rumors the display will be produced by the Chinese company BOE, rather than by Samsung itself, probably to keep costs down. It is very likely that in general the shape of the screen will remain round.

The chip issue remains to be understood: for the previous two generations, Samsung used its own Exynos W920, and it could be argued that it's time for a refresh. On the operating system side, we always expect a heavily customized version of Google's Wear OS from Samsung in One UI sauce.

- Advertisement -

Smartwatches will, in all likelihood, be presented this summer, along with the fifth generation Z Fold and Flip foldables. In the meantime, we imagine that many other indiscretions will emerge that will allow us to have an increasingly complete picture as we get closer to the release date.

- Advertisement -

