Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will double the charging speed

Not long before the appointment with new smartwatches from Samsung, which will be the protagonists together with the folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 of the summer Unpacked event scheduled for August 10th. We know that the Korean giant will play with names once again, and if with the current generation it had made the wording “Active” disappear, with the next one it should replace the “Classic” one with the suffix “Pro”.

For now, the more information about the devices has to do with aesthetics, and in addition to the name change, the theme of the disappearance of the physical rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, or what seems a step back from the proposal, is also relevant. of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

FASTER CHARGING

Today, however, is the time for good news: as emerges from the registration of the smartwatches arriving on the FCC database, in fact, with Galaxy Watch 5 And Galaxy Watch 5 Pro long last the charging speed will increase. Specifically, it will be doubledgoing from the current 5W of Watch 4 to 10W: figures that do not impress when compared to those we are used to on the smartphone side (and also to the 30W of the Oppo Watch, which however represents an exception), but which in relation to the less capacious batteries of smartwatches can still mark a good step in come on.

One of the biggest defects of all-round smartwatches, the really smart ones, whether they are Apple Watch and Wear OS, is precisely the limited autonomy (with the due differences) compared to smartbands and cheaper solutions. If you find yourself having to charge the watch frequently, even daily, then it is useful to be able to rely on a faster recharge, able to optimize times. If the indications of the beginning of April were confirmed, in particular Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could prove to be an interesting product in terms of the battery, given that in addition to a higher charging speed there is also talk of an increased capacity of 60% (and in the presence of larger batteries makes even more sense that charging is faster).