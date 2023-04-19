Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, temperature measurement coming soon

- Advertisement -

Samsung has announced that its smartwatches Galaxy Watch5 (HERE the review) and Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be able to obtain even more in-depth information to manage the menstrual cycle and the general state of health. In fact, starting today, the distribution of a new update of the Samsung Health app will begin in over 30 countries, including Italy, which will allow body temperature detection which will add to the current existing feature of Calendar based cycle tracking.

“People rely on temperature measurement to predict when their next period will start, as basal body temperature (BBT) varies with menstrual phase. BBT should be measured soon after waking up and before any activity physical or interaction with the surroundings. To obtain accurate readings of basal body temperature it is necessary to measure it first thing each morning, a process that can be impractical and which can sometimes be forgotten.

The accurate detection of the temperature through the infrared sensors of the Galaxy Watches, even in the event of changes in environmental conditions, automate this process, making it easier and more practical. The cycle tracking function is operated by Natural Cyclesa company specializing in fertility technologies with which it announced a partnership in recent months.

HOW TO ACTIVATE IT

To activate the detection will be required select the “Cycle monitoring” function in Samsung Health, add the most recent period information in the calendar and then activate “Predict menstruation with skin temperature” in the Settings. The values ​​collected during the previous month will be displayed in graph form and will be encrypted and securely stored on your device, giving you more control over your usage

The Cycle Tracker also analyzes the symptoms entered in the daily diary and consequently provides relevant information and advice such as a day of relaxation to face a particularly tiring period or light exercise to relieve PMS pain. Additionally, the Samsung Health app suggests helpful content to improve your holistic health during your period.