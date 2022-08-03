samsung galaxy watch 5 and 5 pro, good news for price and (faster) charging

- Advertisement -

At 10 August, the day chosen by Samsung for the Unpacked, it is now very close. During the event we already know that the new folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the smart watches Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (that’s right, “Pro”, and therefore goodbye “Classic” version) will be presented.

On all these devices, however, we already know a lot, but not everything. And today they arrive two beautiful indiscretions on Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which could make the two products more attractive, since they touch on particularly important aspects, namely the and the battery.

STABLE PRICE

At the end of June, rumors about the possible prices of the two smartwatches had already filtered out, with a hypothetical starting figure for Watch 5 of about 300 euros and 490 euros for the Pro version. However, today we get more comforting news: the leaker SnoopyTechin fact, he went out of balance by reporting the prices for the Canadian market of various models, highlighting how the numbers should fall rather than grow.

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm should cost 349 Canadian dollars, which is the equivalent of 266 euros: considering that the Galaxy Watch 4 of the same size and without LTE connectivity at launch had a price of 269 euros, therefore, we can at least expect that the Korean giant has kept the same prices, without raising them as the June rumors suggested.

To complete the picture, Galaxy Watch 5 44mm would cost 389 Canadian dollars (about 300 euros), while the greatest difference would be ascribed to Galaxy Watch 5 Pro since unlike the Classic it will be presented in a single 45 mm version, and not in two (respectively 42 and 46mm): in this case we are talking about 559 Canadian dollars, that is around 430 euros at the exchange rate.

(A LITTLE ) FAST

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are currently among the best smartwatches on the market, but they have two flaws: a non-exceptional battery (this is a common vulnerability to the whole sector among the most advanced proposals, both on the Wear OS side and on the Apple Watch) and slow charging.

With Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro it seems that Samsung has decided to offer a rather substantial upgrade on both fronts: not only will the battery be more capacious and the autonomy (especially that of the Pro) will be greater, but the recharge will be longer. quick.

For Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro confirmed the same magnetic charging disk, but it seems (again according to what is reported by SnoopyTech) that the charger has passed from 5W to 10Wand moreover that the socket will no longer be USB-A but USB-C.

Not yet a lightning bolt of war, this no, but it is still a substantial improvement that should allow the Galaxy Watch 5 to charge up to 45% in 30 minutes. And therefore to be able to wear it more easily at night for sleep monitoring, with the awareness that in the morning between breakfast and shower the smartwatch can recharge enough to face a new day.