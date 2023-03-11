5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsSamsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro Deals: Up to $70 Off...

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro Deals: Up to $70 Off at Amazon, Best Buy and More

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1678494254 samsung galaxy watch 9792.jpg
1678494254 samsung galaxy watch 9792.jpg
- Advertisement -

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung’s most popular products.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that will help you on your health and fitness journey, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. We’re rounding up all of the best promotions on Samsung’s latest smartwatch models now so you can save on one. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, unveiled last August, feature relatively minor upgrades to the Galaxy Watch 4 but the new smartwatches do have a longer-lasting battery and a skin temperature measurement sensor as a new health feature. The bigger Watch 5 Pro in particular is geared toward outdoor sports enthusiasts and features a durable titanium design, 80-hour battery life and exclusive tools like turn-by-turn navigation.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

- Advertisement -

The two new Samsung smartwatches are now available to order.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 … which will have a devastating price


Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

What colors do the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro come in?

The Galaxy Watch 5 is offered in four colors: silver, gray, gold and blue. Gold is exclusive to the smaller 40mm size and blue is only available on the larger 44mm variant. On the Pro side, you can choose between two titanium finishes: black and gray. There are plenty of interchangeable bands for both versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 if you want to customize the look further. 

How much do the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cost?

The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $280, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $450. If you want the LTE versions, that’ll cost you $50 more. Here’s how US retail pricing breaks down in full:

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm): $280
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm): $310
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE (40mm): $330
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE (44mm): $360
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (44mm): $450
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE (44mm): $500
- Advertisement -

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy Watch 5 deals below for some ways to save on their retail prices.

Best Galaxy Watch 5 deals

Amazon is discounting GPS Galaxy Watch 5 configurations by $50, dropping starting prices as low as $230, making now a great time to buy one there. LTE models are $60 off.

You’re receiving price alerts for Amazon

- Advertisement -

Best Buy is taking up to $60 off Galaxy Watch 5 models, dropping prices as low as $230. You can also trade in your old smartwatch there for as much as $150 off your Galaxy Watch 5. The best prices are paid on the most recent Apple Watch models, though Samsung, Garmin and Fitbit devices are also accepted.

You’re receiving price alerts for Best Buy

You can benefit from the same $50 or $60 discount on Galaxy Watch 5 models at Target as well as a further 5% off for Target RedCard holders. 

Shop directly at Samsung and save up to $60 on Galaxy Watch 5 models. You can also get up to $180 off when you hand over your old smartwatch. Exclusive offers from ClassPass, Obé, Men’s Health and Women’s Health, Spartan and Tough Mudder are also included with your purchase.

Trade in your eligible smartwatch and get a $180 credit. You can also save up to $330 when bundled with an eligible Android smartphone purchase.

BLUETTI AC500 will hit the market

Buy a Galaxy Watch 5 at AT&T and you’ll get 50% off via monthly bill credits up to $250 in total. A new line and qualifying installment agreement is required.

Best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals

Best Buy sometimes takes up to $70 off Galaxy Watch 5 Pro models, dropping the GPS model to $400 and the LTE version as low as $430. Right now, you can also trade in your old smartwatch there for as much as $150 off.

You’re receiving price alerts for Best Buy

While you can sometimes score the same discount of up to $70 off on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Target, right now you can use your Target RedCard for 5% off. 

At Samsung’s own web store, you can get up to $180 off when you trade in your old smartwatch. Exclusive offers from ClassPass, Obé, Men’s Health and Women’s Health, Spartan and Tough Mudder are also included with your purchase.

The Pro model gets the same deal as its standard Galaxy Watch 5 counterpart, with up to $180 off when you trade in an eligible smartwatch. You can also save up to $330 when bundled with an eligible Android smartphone purchase.

Buy a Galaxy Watch 5 at AT&T and you’ll get 50% off via monthly bill credits up to $250 in total. A new line and qualifying installment agreement is required.

We’ve seen Galaxy Watch 5 Pro models discounted as low as $399 at Amazon with LTE models seeing as much as $70 in savings. There aren’t discounts available right now, but we expect to see some soon.

You’re receiving price alerts for Amazon

Do you use TikTok? All this will change if you are a minor

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

The Best Candles to Burn From Amazon in 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn...
Tech News

When it comes to the dangers of AI, surveillance poses more risk than anything : NPR

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Paul Scharre about...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.