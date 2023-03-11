Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro Deals: Up to $70 Off at Amazon, Best Buy and More

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung’s most popular products.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that will help you on your health and fitness journey, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. We’re rounding up all of the best promotions on Samsung’s latest smartwatch models now so you can save on one.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, unveiled last August, feature relatively minor upgrades to the Galaxy Watch 4 but the new smartwatches do have a longer-lasting battery and a skin temperature measurement sensor as a new health feature. The bigger Watch 5 Pro in particular is geared toward outdoor sports enthusiasts and features a durable titanium design, 80-hour battery life and exclusive tools like turn-by-turn navigation.



Lisa Eadicicco/CNET



What colors do the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro come in?

The Galaxy Watch 5 is offered in four colors: silver, gray, gold and blue. Gold is exclusive to the smaller 40mm size and blue is only available on the larger 44mm variant. On the Pro side, you can choose between two titanium finishes: black and gray. There are plenty of interchangeable bands for both versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 if you want to customize the look further.

How much do the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cost?

The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $280, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $450. If you want the LTE versions, that’ll cost you $50 more. Here’s how US retail pricing breaks down in full:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm): $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm): $310

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE (40mm): $330

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE (44mm): $360

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (44mm): $450

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE (44mm): $500

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy Watch 5 deals below for some ways to save on their retail prices.

Best Galaxy Watch 5 deals

Amazon is discounting GPS Galaxy Watch 5 configurations by $50, dropping starting prices as low as $230, making now a great time to buy one there. LTE models are $60 off.

Best Buy is taking up to $60 off Galaxy Watch 5 models, dropping prices as low as $230. You can also trade in your old smartwatch there for as much as $150 off your Galaxy Watch 5. The best prices are paid on the most recent Apple Watch models, though Samsung, Garmin and Fitbit devices are also accepted.

You can benefit from the same $50 or $60 discount on Galaxy Watch 5 models at Target as well as a further 5% off for Target RedCard holders.

Shop directly at Samsung and save up to $60 on Galaxy Watch 5 models. You can also get up to $180 off when you hand over your old smartwatch. Exclusive offers from ClassPass, Obé, Men’s Health and Women’s Health, Spartan and Tough Mudder are also included with your purchase.

Trade in your eligible smartwatch and get a $180 credit. You can also save up to $330 when bundled with an eligible Android smartphone purchase.

Buy a Galaxy Watch 5 at AT&T and you’ll get 50% off via monthly bill credits up to $250 in total. A new line and qualifying installment agreement is required.

Best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals

Best Buy sometimes takes up to $70 off Galaxy Watch 5 Pro models, dropping the GPS model to $400 and the LTE version as low as $430. Right now, you can also trade in your old smartwatch there for as much as $150 off.

While you can sometimes score the same discount of up to $70 off on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Target, right now you can use your Target RedCard for 5% off.

At Samsung’s own web store, you can get up to $180 off when you trade in your old smartwatch. Exclusive offers from ClassPass, Obé, Men’s Health and Women’s Health, Spartan and Tough Mudder are also included with your purchase.

The Pro model gets the same deal as its standard Galaxy Watch 5 counterpart, with up to $180 off when you trade in an eligible smartwatch. You can also save up to $330 when bundled with an eligible Android smartphone purchase.

Buy a Galaxy Watch 5 at AT&T and you’ll get 50% off via monthly bill credits up to $250 in total. A new line and qualifying installment agreement is required.