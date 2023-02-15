Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 receive update in Brazil with zoom function for mobile camera

This Tuesday (14), the samsung announced the arrival in Europe of the system update for its smart watch lines Galaxy Watch 4 It is Watch 5which offers the zoom control feature on the wearables camera. According to the South Korean manufacturer, with this new feature, owners of smartphones and Galaxy smartwatches will have even more creative control to produce memorable photos and videos. The update arrived on the international market a few weeks ago.





It is worth noting that before it was possible to pair smartwatches with a Galaxy cell phone to control the camera remotely. Now, with the update, people also start to control the zoom of the lens directly from the wearable screen. The Camera Controller zooms in or out with a simple tap on the watch face or by flicking the rotating bezel. The update expands the connectivity experience between the smartphone and Galaxy Ecosystem smartwatches.

How to use the new function on watches