Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 receive update in Brazil with zoom function for mobile camera

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 receive update in Brazil with zoom function for mobile camera
This Tuesday (14), the samsung announced the arrival in Europe of the system update for its smart watch lines Galaxy Watch 4 It is Watch 5which offers the zoom control feature on the wearables camera.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, with this new feature, owners of smartphones and Galaxy smartwatches will have even more creative control to produce memorable photos and videos. The update arrived on the international market a few weeks ago.


It is worth noting that before it was possible to pair smartwatches with a Galaxy cell phone to control the camera remotely. Now, with the update, people also start to control the zoom of the lens directly from the wearable screen.

The Camera Controller zooms in or out with a simple tap on the watch face or by flicking the rotating bezel. The update expands the connectivity experience between the smartphone and Galaxy Ecosystem smartwatches.

How to use the new function on watches

After making sure that the cell phone is paired with the smart watch (with the updated software), just mirror the Galaxy smartphone screen on the Watch, made with the Camera Controller, which is already installed in the WearOS system of the wearable.

With the app open, the engine should automatically launch the camera app on the connected smartphone. After that, just use the Watch’s on-screen controls to trigger the smartphone’s lens features on the wearable.

You can take photos by pressing the capture button on the Watch, zooming in or out, or switching between the front and rear cameras. To take videos, you need to open the watch camera first, switch to video mode, and then start recording from the screen.

