Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 will focus on the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE

This fall is undoubtedly being a peak season for the tech world, with a host of events scheduled on the calendar. However, this doesn’t seem to matter much to Samsung, with the announcement of a new Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 which will complete the announcements of its last event, finally awaiting the official announcement of the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE.

And it is that at the moment the South Korean company has only confirmed the name of this event along with its date, maintaining secrecy around the product you intend to advertise. However, the rumors about this smartphone have not been exactly few, and the special image shared for this event certainly reminds us of the colorful aesthetic that characterizes this family of devices for fans.

In fact, Samsung shared a small message along with this video teaser: “Our users are multifaceted and live the lives of many colorful, interesting and unique shapes. As such, the technology they use every day must reflect your individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 to see how Samsung opens up new experiences for self-expression through technology«, Again seeming to point to this Galaxy S21 FE.

However, we cannot ignore the presence of some application icons Generals of a phone, which perhaps could be pointing to the arrival of some kind of update or arrival of new software features, although unlike Apple, Samsung has never hosted a separate event dedicated to these changes.

So, in the absence of a leak or official addition, for the moment we have no choice but to wait a week to see what this event will really bring us, which will be broadcast through Samsung’s YouTube channel, during next Wednesday, October 20, at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time).