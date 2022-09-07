Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How and when to follow the event online

- Advertisement -

Samsung is about to unveil its next generation of foldables, headphones, and smartwatches. The company’s virtual Unpacked will start on August 10 at 3:00 p.m. in Spain (7:00 a.m. in Mexico) and you can watch it on Samsung’s website or in the YouTube video that is embedded at the bottom of this page. Web. Samsung will also publish all the new details of the event on its press website. What we all hope to see is the next generation of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. According to rumors, the new phones will arrive with incremental improvements over last year’s models, keeping a fairly similar design with some technical improvements. It’s also rumored that we’ll see a new Galaxy Watch 5, along with a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with improved health tracking sensors. It is also possible that the Galaxy Buds Pro will be seen at the event. ➡ Which device are you looking forward to the most?