HomeTech NewsMobileSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How and when to follow the event online

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How and when to follow the event online

Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
foldables unpacked invitation thumb1000.jpg
foldables unpacked invitation thumb1000.jpg
- Advertisement -

Samsung is about to unveil its next generation of foldables, headphones, and smartwatches. The company’s virtual galaxy Unpacked event will start on August 10 at 3:00 p.m. in Spain (7:00 a.m. in Mexico) and you can watch it on Samsung’s website or in the YouTube video that is embedded at the bottom of this page. Web. Samsung will also publish all the new details of the event on its press website. What we all hope to see is the next generation of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. According to rumors, the new phones will arrive with incremental improvements over last year’s models, keeping a fairly similar design with some technical improvements. It’s also rumored that we’ll see a new Galaxy Watch 5, along with a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with improved health tracking sensors. It is also possible that the Galaxy Buds Pro will be seen at the event. ➡ Which device are you looking forward to the most?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

It’s official: The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 arrives on August 11 and it doesn’t come alone

Although it was rumored in recent days, now it is official: Xiaomi will announce...
Entertainment

“Wendell and Wild”, the new Netflix animation created by the minds behind “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline”

During the last decades a classic to see in the season of Halloween either...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.