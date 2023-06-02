Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will also be available in a brand new beige color

New Color Coming to Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: According to Roland Quandt by WinFuturethe next flagship tablet of the South Korean giant will be available also in beige, definitely a novelty for this class of devices (although, of course, we have seen many similar colors, including champagne, gold, bronze and so on). It is not clear at this stage whether the other colors seen with the S8s i.e. Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver will remain in the range or not (note that the S8 Plus and S8 Ultra are only found in Graphite).
Also this year, according to rumors, Samsung will proceed with a three-model strategy as seen in 2022: in short, there will be a Tab S9, a Tab S9 Plus and a Tab S9 Ultra. We should be relatively close to the release by now – it will probably happen between July and August to coincide with the new generation leaflets – so it’s worth making a recap of information known so far:
Galaxy Tab S9 ULTRA
- display: Super AMOLED 14.6″ WQXGA+ 2960 x 1848, 120Hz refresh rate
- mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- storage: up to 512GB
- resistence: IP68
- connectivity: Optional 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth
- drums: 11,200mAh, 45W charging
- cameras:
- front: integrated in the notch
- rear: dual cameras
- os: Android 13 with One UI
- S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body
- size: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
- weight: 737g
Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
- display: Super AMOLED 12.4″ 1752 x 2800, 120Hz refresh rate
- processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- fingerprint sensor: below the display
- cameras:
- front: 1
- rear: 2
- audio: 4x speakers
- Samsung DeX support: wireless
- connectivity: USB-C 3.2, Smart Connector, NO 3.5mm jack
- os: Android 13 with One UI
- S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body
- size: 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm
- recharge: 45W
- models: SM-X810 (WiFi) and SM-X816B (WiFi + 5G)
GALAXY TAB S9
- display: Super AMOLED 11″
- processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- drums: 8,500mAh
- os: Android 13 with One UI
- S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body