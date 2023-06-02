Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will also be available in a brand new beige color

New Color Coming to Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: According to Roland Quandt by WinFuturethe next flagship tablet of the South Korean giant will be available also in beige, definitely a novelty for this class of devices (although, of course, we have seen many similar colors, including champagne, gold, bronze and so on). It is not clear at this stage whether the other colors seen with the S8s i.e. Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver will remain in the range or not (note that the S8 Plus and S8 Ultra are only found in Graphite).

Also this year, according to rumors, Samsung will proceed with a three-model strategy as seen in 2022: in short, there will be a Tab S9, a Tab S9 Plus and a Tab S9 Ultra. We should be relatively close to the release by now – it will probably happen between July and August to coincide with the new generation leaflets – so it’s worth making a recap of information known so far:

ULTRA

display: Super AMOLED 14.6″ WQXGA+ 2960 x 1848, 120Hz refresh rate

Super AMOLED 14.6″ WQXGA+ 2960 x 1848, 120Hz refresh rate mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X

up to 16GB LPDDR5X storage: up to 512GB

up to 512GB resistence: IP68

IP68 connectivity: Optional 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth

Optional 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth drums: 11,200mAh, 45W charging

11,200mAh, 45W charging cameras: front: integrated in the notch rear: dual cameras

os: Android 13 with One UI

Android 13 with One UI S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body

yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body size: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm

208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm weight: 737g

display: Super AMOLED 12.4″ 1752 x 2800, 120Hz refresh rate

Super AMOLED 12.4″ 1752 x 2800, 120Hz refresh rate processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM : 12GB

: 12GB fingerprint sensor: below the display

below the display cameras: front: 1 rear: 2

audio: 4x speakers

4x speakers Samsung DeX support: wireless

wireless connectivity: USB-C 3.2, Smart Connector, NO 3.5mm jack

USB-C 3.2, Smart Connector, NO 3.5mm jack os : Android 13 with One UI

: Android 13 with One UI S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body

yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body size: 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm

285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm recharge: 45W

45W models: SM-X810 (WiFi) and SM-X816B (WiFi + 5G)

GALAXY TAB S9