Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starts receiving Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in Europe

Samsung has started rolling out the stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup in Europe. So far, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G lines have received the new version of the operating system with the South Korean interface.

Only 5G models of Galaxy Tab S8 are getting the stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 in European countries. Standard variant has firmware version X706BXXU2BVK4while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have X806BXXU2BVK4 and X906BXXU2BVK4respectively. The update also includes the November 2022 Android security patch, which fixes multiple privacy and security vulnerabilities, as well as bug fixes, performance improvements, and a revamped user interface.

If you have any model of the Galaxy Tab S8 line and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been covered with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be available in the next few hours.

Previously, Samsung’s update schedule revealed that most of its flagship phones and tablets would receive the stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 in November. Other tops of the line from previous generations and mid-range Galaxy phones would receive the update in December of this year. In January 2023, more intermediaries and tablets would be contemplated.