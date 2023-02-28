Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 gets updated with One UI 5.1 and February security patch

Update (02/28/2023) – MR

After starting the distribution of One UI 5.1 for its high-end and intermediate cell phones, Samsung also reached its tablets. The first line contemplated was the Galaxy Tab S8 in Europe. In addition to bringing the new version of the South Korean interface, the update includes the February 2023 Android security patch.

Update with One UI 5.1 for Galaxy Tab S8 has firmware version X700XXU3BWB4while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has firmware X800XXU3BWB4. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra already has a version X900XXU3BWB4. It also includes the February 2023 Android Security Patch, which includes numerous fixes for privacy and security vulnerabilities, as well as general system performance and stability improvements. It is approximately 1.87 GB, it is recommended to download it from a fast Wi-Fi network and do the process when your tablet is sufficiently charged, as the installation will take a few minutes and should not be interrupted.

It is worth noting that distribution has started in Switzerland and will reach more countries in Europe soon. In the coming days it will reach more regions, but there is still no forecast for Europe. If you have the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and want to check if the update with One UI 5.1 is already available for you, you can go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “ Download and Install”.

Update (02/20/2023) – HA

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 gets February 2023 security update

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is the first set of tablets from Samsung to receive the February 2023 security update. The new update is rolling out to European countries first and is expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks. The One UI 5.1 update is also expected to arrive next month. The Galaxy Tab S8 update comes with firmware version X70xBXXU3BWB4, while the updates for the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have firmware versions X80xBXXU3BWB4 and X90xBXXU3BWB4, respectively. The February 2023 security patch fixes about four dozen security vulnerabilities and includes general bug fixes and device stability improvements.





Residents of Europe can now get the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Samsung has been releasing a Galaxy Tab lineup every year, but a successor to the Galaxy Tab S8 series which launched in February 2022 has yet to be announced. second half of this year or early 2024.

Original text (12/15/2022)

Samsung releases December security patch for Galaxy Tab S8 line

Samsung has started rolling out its latest security suite to its high-end tablets and mobile phones. Yesterday, the Galaxy Note 20 family received the update. Now, the Galaxy Tab S8 line has been covered with the December update in Europe and should reach more countries in the coming days. Last month, flagship tablets received the stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0.

Software update for Galaxy Tab S8 has firmware version X706BXXU3BVL2while that of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have X806BXXU3BVL2 It is X906BXXU3BVL2respectively. It includes the December 2022 Android Security Patch, which fixes over 93 security and privacy vulnerabilities in Galaxy phones and tablets, as well as bringing improvements to overall system stability and performance.

If you own some of the members of the Galaxy Tab S8 line and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been contemplated with the December 2022 Android security package, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. The Galaxy Tab S8 was launched in Europe in March of that year. In the specifications, it brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, support for 120 Hz refresh rate and 8,000 mAh battery with 45W charging.