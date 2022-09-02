Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, this is Samsung’s new indestructible tablet

- Advertisement -

Samsung is the great reference when buying an Android tablet. For this, the manufacturer has a catalog beyond all doubt and that covers all needs. And now they have just been joined by a new model, the Samsung Tab 4 , an all-terrain tablet designed to withstand the most extreme conditions.

As reported by the manufacturer through a press release, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro It has military-grade certification MIL-STD-810, which guarantees that it can work in the most adverse conditions, in addition to offering resistance to dust and water through its IP68 certification.

A very resistant tablet for the most extreme jobs

As you can imagine, this particular tablet has been designed for work in adverse situations, whether due to extreme temperatures or high levels of humidity, in addition to guaranteeing great resistance to shocks and impacts through its rugged design.

Note that the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro comes with an integrated S Pen so you can work in the best conditions on your 10.1-inch TFT screen and Full HD resolution. To this we must add a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection to guarantee a plus of resistance.

As for the rest of the features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, it has a processor Snapdragon 778G along with two configurations of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

As expected, it has a 8-megapixel front camera and 13-megapixel rear. But it is surprising that you can configure the access to the camera by means of a password, all through the security platform samsung-knox that the manufacturer has implemented.

Also very interesting is thesupport for Samsung DeX and Standalone, so you can use this tablet as a desktop computer by connecting it to a screen. Are you worried about their autonomy? Its removable 7600 mAh battery guarantees a few hours of screen on.

Finally, in the field of connectivity you will not lack options since it has dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a microSD card and a USB-C port. Its price? At the moment it is a mystery, but they have announced that the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will arrive first in Asia, Latin America, North America and the Middle East.

Now, we will have to wait a few months to see if Samsung decides to bring this off-road tablet to Europe since it seems like a complete model.

