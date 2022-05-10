Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Análisis a fondo y opinión

Don’t have time to read the full review? Head directly to the Conclusions section to know what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet was announced in mid-December last year, and hit the market a few weeks later. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 of 2020, compared to which it brings some improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5″ FullHD+ LCD screen, Tiger T618 processor, 3/4 GB of RAM, 32/64/128 GB of storage, wide-angle rear camera (8MP), wide-angle front camera (5MP) and 7,040 mAh battery with fast charge at 15W.

The recommended retail price of the Galaxy Tab A8 is €229 (32GB) / €259 (64GB) / €309 (128GB) in its WiFi variants, and you have to add €50 for the LTE/4G variants. We can find it at cheaper prices in online stores like Amazon.

I have had the opportunity to test the Galaxy Tab A8 for a few weeks, and here I bring you my conclusions after a detailed analysis.

design and construction

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a light and quite thin tablet, since it has a thickness of only 6.9 mm and a weight of 477 / 509 grams (WiFi / WiFi + 4G). This makes it a tablet that we can comfortably carry in a backpack or even a large bag.

The tablet is constructed of aluminum, with flat side edges and rounded corners. At the back, a plastic strip runs along the side where the buttons are located. This plastic strip looks the same as the rest of the metal back cover, but the junction of the two pieces is clearly visible.

The tablet is available in grey, silver and rose gold colors so you have several options to choose from. The model that I have tried is the gray one, in which fingerprints are barely marked on its surface.

On the right side, we find the power button and just below it is the elongated volume button.

On the left side, we find the compartment for the microSD card and, in case we have chosen the variant with LTE/4G, also the nanoSIM card.

On the upper side we only find two speakers.

At the bottom we find a USB Type-C connector, the headphone jack and two other speakers.

The front of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is dominated by its 10.5″ screen surrounded by narrow bezels that are approximately 1 cm wide, allowing you to hold the tablet comfortably without accidentally touching the screen.

The tablet offers good use of space, with a screen-to-body ratio of 80% according to GSM Arena. It’s not as high as the Galaxy Tab S8+ (85%) or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (90%), but it’s adequate for this price range.

On the back we find the camera in the corner, which protrudes slightly from the surface, as well as the SAMSUNG logo engraved in the lower corner.

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 does not have resistance to dust and water, so we must be careful not to get wet. A tablet is not a device that has as much danger of falling into the water as a smartphone, but it would be an interesting protection to be able to use the device in the pool or in the bathtub to watch videos, read or browse the Internet.

Screen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5″ LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels), which means a pixel density of 216 dpi.

Although in a mobile we usually require a higher pixel density, a tablet is seen at a greater distance, so this density is more than enough.

The 16:10 screen ratio is longer than what we usually find in other tablets. This ratio allows you to better enjoy movies and videos, but it is less practical for productivity tasks, browsing the Internet, using several apps at the same time, etc. Similarly, using it vertically is rare since its appearance is elongated and narrow.

As expected, the refresh rate is 60 Hz, so we will not be able to enjoy a high refresh rate like in other high-end tablets.

Below, we are going to look at the results of a set of display tests carried out using CalMAN Ultimate professional software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter.

Color fidelity when displaying sRGB content turns out to be quite improvable, since the average error dE is 8.2 (a value below 4 is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), and the maximum error turns out to be 15 .

The screen covers 92% of the sRGB color space, which is a somewhat low value, but what has caught my attention the most is the color temperature of 8,629ºK, well above the reference level of 6,500ºK. This implies a fairly marked bluish tint, especially in apps with a white background.

There is a certain tendency for manufacturers to make their screens blue since, instinctively, warm colors are associated with old things (like old paper) and cold colors with modern things. Unfortunately, Samsung has not added a white color adjustment to fine-tune the color temperature.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB

Coverage of sRGB space

color temperature

gamma

Display Test Result

The maximum brightness of the screen is about 343 nits, which is adequate brightness for viewing the screen indoors, but it is far from what high-end tablets achieve. This means that if you want to use the tablet outdoors, you may have trouble seeing the screen.

The black color is quite deep, around 0.23 nits, which implies a contrast of around 1,500:1. This value is in line with what we see in other tablets with an LCD screen (tablets with an OLED screen have a much higher contrast).

Viewing angles are wide and colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle, although brightness is somewhat reduced.

Samsung has incorporated a feature called Vision Protector that automatically adjusts blue light levels, based on the time of day, to reduce eye discomfort and help you fall asleep at night.

You can adjust the schedule (always on, dusk to dawn, or certain times), as well as adjust the color temperature.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 arrives with the Unisoc Tiger T618 mobile platform, which is an unknown chip for most users.

It is an entry-level chip manufactured in a 12nm process. It has eight cores: two high-performance Cortex-A75 up to 2 GHz and six low-power Cortex-A55 up to 1.8 GHz. The chip also includes an LTE modem, an ARM Mali G52MP2 GPU and a 3-core ISP.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 arrives with 3 or 4 GB of RAM, which is not a particularly high amount, so great multitasking performance cannot be expected.

Samsung has included 32, 64 or 128 GB of eMMC storage, which is quite slow compared to the UFS 2.0 or 3.0 storage that other more powerful devices come with.

In my opinion, the 32 GB variant can fall short as soon as you start installing apps or games or saving videos locally, as it only has about 18 GB free. In addition, it is the only variant that comes with 3 GB of RAM. So my recommendation is that you get the 64GB variant or, if you can afford it, the 128GB one.

In any case, if you need to expand the storage, we have good news, since it supports micro-SD cards up to 1TB.

The USB-C port is a USB 2.0 type and supports OTG, so you can plug in a USB-C dongle and access it like external storage.

If we look at the main benchmarks, in AnTuTu v9 it has given a result of 209,715 points, in Geekbench 5 it has obtained 366/1,319 points and in PCMark it has obtained 7.36 points. In all three cases, the scores are rather modest.

In terms of graphics performance, in 3DMark it scores 183 points in Wild Life Extreme and 711 points in Wild Life, and in GFXBench it scores 6 FPS in Aztec Ruins OpenGL (3.6 FPS offscreen at 1440p). Again, those are pretty low scores.

In the demanding 3D games I’ve tested — Asphalt 9, Real Racing 3, and Call of Duty Mobile — the Galaxy Tab A8’s performance has been reasonable, but it’s not an ideal gaming tablet.

Using the GameBench Pro software, I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games, and in all three cases, good FPS rates are achieved, even though the games have auto-configured with low graphic quality.

GameplayFPS (average)FPSF Stability Min.-Max. %CPU

asphalt 9 29 97% 20-30 13% Real Racing 3 54 100% 48-60 9% Call of Duty 59 98% 39-60 14%

Game quality settings:

Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “default”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality default

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “low” and frames per second set to “medium” speed

Leaving aside the benchmarks, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 moves with apparent fluidity, although it is perceived as slower than other devices with more powerful chips.

Opening and closing apps can be a bit slow, as can switching between apps. The same happens with the change and orientation between horizontal and vertical, which can take up to three seconds.

In day-to-day tasks, such as browsing web pages, watching YouTube or Netflix videos and consulting social networks, the tablet performs well, although when scrolling small jumps are sometimes noticed.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 supports WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, but it does not support the more modern WiFi 6 standard (let alone WiFi 6E).

If you want to use this tablet when you are away from home, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is sold in a version compatible with 4G networks.

In the tests that I have carried out, the network speed for both the Wi-Fi network and the cellular network have been satisfactory. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has reached 5 GHz WiFi, being next to the router, a speed of 190/233 Mbps download/upload, below the maximum capacity of my network.

In the cellular connectivity test, I have measured speeds of around 24 Mbps download and 13 Mbps upload with a 4G connection with Movistar.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports several positioning systems (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou), although it takes a long time to fix the position, both indoors and outdoors. It does not support NFC, although it seems unlikely that you will be making mobile payments with the tablet.

Samsung has not built-in fingerprint reader, but you can unlock the tablet by facial recognition using the front camera.

Facial recognition doesn’t quite work. On many occasions, the face identification has not been completed successfully and I have been forced to enter the PIN. I do not know if it is due to lack of lighting in the environment, to placing the tablet too close / far from the face or simply because the system is not very good.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 arrives with a 7,040 mAh battery, although Samsung does not give any information about the hours of autonomy you can expect.

On a day-to-day basis, the autonomy of the Galaxy Tab A8 is good and, in my tests, I have been able to last a couple of days without having to charge the tablet with average use — mainly web browsing and an occasional YouTube video.

If you want to improve autonomy, you can make use of the energy saving mode.

Economy mode disables background networking, syncing, and location checking. It also allows you to activate some options such as reducing the maximum CPU performance to 70% or reducing the maximum brightness to 90%.

In addition, there is an option to save maximum battery that limits the execution of apps to only the selected ones, limits all activities in the background, disables Edge content and switches to a dark theme.

By default, an option called Adaptive Battery is turned on, which limits battery usage by apps you don’t use often. The tablet learns your application usage patterns over time.

Samsung also allows you to individually select those applications that we do not want to consume battery in the background, as well as the possibility of putting apps inactive when they have not been used for a while.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has 15W fast charging, but Samsung packs a 7.5W conventional charger in the box — it’s nothing to write home about, but at least there’s a charger — so if you want maximum speed, you will have to buy the 15W Samsung charger ( €9.90)

With the included 7.5W charger, the charging process takes no less than 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Software

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 arrives with Android 11 and, above the operating system, incorporates the Samsung One UI 3.3 customization layer.

The tablet will receive two full Android OS updates, so you should see Android 13. It’s also scheduled to receive quarterly security patches for four years, which is pretty cool for an affordable Android tablet.

The app drawer is active by default, but Samsung offers the option to disable it if we prefer to have all the icons on the desktop.

To access the drawer, simply drag the screen up slightly while on the desktop. It is also possible to activate a button that gives access to the application drawer.

In the Settings we can configure that, when dragging the screen down, the drawer does not open but the notification panel, something that is useful since the notification and quick access area is somewhat far from the finger due to the length of the screen.

By default, the icon grid is 6×5, but it can be adjusted to 5×5 or 8×5 depending on your preferences. In the same way we can also change the size of the application drawer grid.

By default, we find three navigation buttons at the bottom, but it is possible to activate swipe gestures if we prefer to move around the interface using gestures. If we opt for the buttons, it is possible to adjust the order.

The main screen shows a large widget with the time and temperature and the Google search bar. The icons show the number of pending notifications to read in a small circle, which is quite useful.

The notification panel shows a first row of buttons that give us quick access to seven settings, without any text. Some of these icons — such as WiFi, Sound, Bluetooth, etc. — open various options when held down.

Notifications appear below this first row of buttons, although it is possible to display many more buttons and access the brightness control by dragging the first row down again or using the gesture of dragging the notification panel with two fingers.

Samsung allows you to customize the button grid and, if we click on an arrow next to the brightness control, we can (de)activate the automatic brightness and place the brightness control above the notification panel.

In the status bar we can choose if only the last 3 notifications should be shown or all that fit. Similarly, we can activate the display of the battery percentage with a number.

Notification panel and quick access

Samsung allows you to rotate the interface to be able to use it in landscape mode, which is useful since tablets are often held in this way, for example if we are watching videos.

Horizontal mode of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 interface

The Settings section displays a list of groups of options — Connections, Sound, Notifications, Display, Wallpapers, Home screen, Lock screen, Biometrics and security, Privacy, Location, Google, Cloud and accounts, Advanced features, Digital health and controls parental, Maintenance and battery and Applications — and when entering each group we access the individual settings.

From the lock screen itself, we can quickly access two configurable applications through direct access icons that are located in the corners of the lower part of the screen. By default, we have access to the Chrome and Camera apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 incorporates the Multi Window function to run two applications at the same time in split screen or in pop-up windows, and this functionality is especially useful if, for example, in one of the halves you place an app to take notes while in the other half see content of interest.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 keyboard is somewhat awkward to use full screen due to the large screen size, but it is possible to activate a split keyboard mode where each half of the keyboard is glued to one edge and even a floating keyboard.

The keyboard incorporates predictive text functionality, which works quite well, and the ability to type by dragging your finger across the keys, auto punctuate, automatically capitalize the first letter of each sentence, change the width and height of the keyboard, etc.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 incorporates control options through movements and gestures:

Cover screen to silence, which allows you to silence incoming calls and alarms by covering the screen with your hand.

Palm swipe to capture, which allows you to take a screenshot by sliding the side of your hand across the screen.

Double tap to turn screen on/off, which turns the screen on or off when you tap it twice.

Samsung offers an option called Floating Notifications for apps you choose to send tap-to-expand notifications in a pop-up window. You can also choose Speech Bubbles so that notifications for supported conversations include an icon that you can tap to switch the conversation to speech bubble view.

The Do Not Disturb function allows you to disable notifications — calls and alerts — at certain times, being able to set some contacts as allowed so that your calls and messages do arrive. Unfortunately, it does not allow you to choose different schedules depending on the day of the week, something that seems basic and easy to implement.

Samsung has added a feature called Notification Reminders to get regular reminders about app notifications and missed calls. We can choose the frequency of the reminders, as well as for which applications they will occur.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 also supports Smart Lock, a feature that means you don’t have to unlock your device with a fingerprint, face, PIN, or password if a Bluetooth device you trust is nearby (for example, a smart bracelet, a smartphone, etc.). Bluetooth headset, etc.), if you are carrying the device or if you are in a location you trust.

In the Device Maintenance section, we can manage various aspects of tablet performance from a single point: battery, storage, RAM and security. The main functions it offers are:

Battery: Allows you to know data about the use of the battery, activate the different saving modes, and know applications with abnormal battery consumption.

Storage: Allows you to know the use of storage, delete unnecessary data, and delete unused user data.

Memory: Allows you to know the use of memory and stop applications with high consumption.

Device Protection: Allows you to scan your device for threats using McAfee anti-malware.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers the Edge screen, which displays a panel with shortcuts to frequently used apps, which can be customized. From here, it is also possible to open several apps simultaneously on the screen.

Samsung includes Samsung Kids, which allows you to create a safe space for your children, who may use this tablet even more than you. It allows you to set limits on game time, grant access only to specific contacts and applications, and offers a set of games for the little ones.

I miss some features present in other tablets such as the Secure Folder to hide sensitive content or Samsung DeX to use the tablet as a computer.

Multimedia

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with four speakers, so the sound is much better than what we usually find in a tablet of this price. In addition, it has Dolby Atmos to offer 3D surround sound.

One aspect that is worth noting is that it includes a headphone jack, something that is seen less and less. This is good news for those who intend to use the tablet to watch movies or videos without occupying the USB-C port or using Bluetooth headphones.

Samsung has chosen not to incorporate its own music player, but has resorted to Play Music, the Google player. Play Music allows us to organize our songs by genres, artists, albums and titles, and offers a streaming music subscription service similar to Spotify.

Samsung offers its own application called Gallery to view and play the photos and videos stored on the tablet. The app also allows you to edit your images using various built-in features.

Video playback is excellent and the tablet is capable of smoothly playing compatible video files.

Of course, videos from streaming services such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video are viewed without any problem. The device is Widevine L1 certified, so we can play HD videos from DRM-protected services like Netflix without any issues.

Camera

Samsung has incorporated an 8MP rear camera with AF, but does not give information about the lens aperture. Interestingly, this information has also been removed from the EXIF ​​data that is saved with each photo.

This camera doesn’t come with a flash, which would come in handy when scanning documents — a much more common task than taking landscape photos.

Rear camera

The quality of the photos taken with the rear camera can clearly be improved. Dynamic range is limited and the camera doesn’t offer HDR, so the sky looks white. Also, the camera tends to overexpose slightly in some shots.

Colors are normally muted, unless the camera detects a scene (flower, vegetation, etc.) and increases the saturation to values ​​that are normal for other smartphones.

Pictures taken with the rear camera in good light conditions

Results worsen in low-light situations, as noise creeps in and captures are barely usable.

Pictures taken with the rear camera in low light conditions

Video recording

When it comes to recording video, it is capable of recording at [email protected] resolution, but it does not support 4K or 60fps recording at any resolution.

The videos during the day have a correct image quality, although it is somewhat shaky due to the lack of electronic stabilization. At night, however, image quality leaves a lot to be desired, with a lot of grain and continual loss of focus.

Frontal camera

Samsung has incorporated a 5MP front camera with [email protected] video recording capability, which allows for good quality video calls.

Of course, we can also use the front camera to take selfies, and we can see some examples below. This camera also doesn’t support HDR, so be careful not to use the front camera with a window in the background.

Selfies taken with the front camera

Price

The recommended retail price of the Galaxy Tab A8 is €229 (32GB) / €259 (64GB) / €309 (128GB) in its WiFi variants, and you have to add €50 for the LTE/4G variants.

We can find it at cheaper prices in online stores like Amazon.

Conclusions

Samsung is the Android manufacturer that has made the strongest commitment to tablets and, in its catalog, it has devices for all budgets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has an attractive design, with a screen surrounded by frames that are not excessively thick and an aluminum body. With a thickness of 6.9 mm and a weight of around 500 grams, it is a comfortable tablet to carry.

The screen offers good resolution for its size, but it has a strong bluish tint and the maximum brightness is not very high, which makes it difficult to use in the sun.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with the Unisoc TigerT618 processor, an entry-level chip that has been seen little in other devices. It is accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32, 64 or 128 GB of eMMC storage.

Storage is expandable via micro-SD up to 1TB in capacity, so you’re well covered if you want to store lots of photos, videos or games.

The results of the benchmarks show that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a tablet with a rather modest performance, whose power is far from what we see in other more powerful (and expensive) tablets.

In practice, the tablet moves well, but sometimes waiting times are a bit long when opening or switching between apps, rotating the screen orientation or simply getting a response when pressing a button. It is not a tablet for impatient people.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and can optionally be purchased in a variant with LTE/4G. As for the connection speeds, I have obtained values ​​that are not too high.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 7,040 mAh battery. The autonomy is good and you can last a couple of days away from the charger with normal use. Although the tablet supports fast charging at 15W, the included charger is only 7.5W, so the charging process takes a long time — 4 hours and 40 minutes.

A noteworthy aspect of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is that it has four stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Also, unlike what we find in the high range, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Unfortunately, Samsung has not integrated a fingerprint reader, so we are limited to the face recognition of the front camera, which does not work very well. At least in my case, on many occasions, the camera does not recognize my face correctly and I have to enter the PIN.

The tablet arrives with Android 11 and, on top of it, Samsung One UI 3.3 with some software features such as power saving modes, the Edge sidebar, Multi-Window or gesture control. However, we did not find some functionalities present in other Samsung tablets, such as the secure folder or Samsung DeX.

Samsung has incorporated an 8MP rear camera, which does not offer great image quality. It lacks HDR and the captures have dull colors during the day, and are full of grain at night. On the front, we find a 5MP camera that you can use to make quality video calls, although it does not support HDR either.

In conclusion, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is indicated for users who do not want to spend a lot of money on a tablet, but want to surf the Internet, watch videos or check social networks sporadically on a larger screen.

The best:

Attractive design with an aluminum body and good use of the front with narrow frames surrounding the screen.

Screen in 16:10 format, ideal for consuming multimedia content such as videos.

Storage options of 32 / 64 / 128 GB and the possibility of expanding it via a micro-SD card up to 1TB.

Interesting improvements from Samsung over Android like Game Launcher, Multi-Window, Power Saving modes, Edge side screen, etc.

Four stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos spatial sound support.

Good autonomy, which will allow you to spend a couple of days away from the charger without much problem.

Optional 4G cellular connectivity.

Affordable price

Worst: