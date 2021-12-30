Samsung Galaxy Store is also affected by malware: 5 dangerous apps discovered

Samsung’s Galaxy Store is also targeted by unscrupulous people who develop apps with the express purpose of scams. And even the Galaxy Store, like the even more used Google Play Store, must surrender to the evidence that it is not possible to carry out such detailed checks as to be able to block all malicious apps.

To shed light on a phenomenon that ultimately harms the end user has been in the past few hours Max Weinbach which points out of have come across at least 5 potentially harmful applications, published in the Galaxy Store.

It is five Showbox clones app, an app that illegally made copyrighted content available. Showbox is no longer available through the official stores, but evidently its clones have managed to find a way to survive in the Galaxy Store.