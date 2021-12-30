Samsung Galaxy Store is also affected by malware: 5 dangerous apps discovered

Samsung’s Galaxy Store is also targeted by unscrupulous people who develop apps with the express purpose of scams. And even the Galaxy Store, like the even more used Google Play Store, must surrender to the evidence that it is not possible to carry out such detailed checks as to be able to block all malicious apps.
To shed light on a phenomenon that ultimately harms the end user has been in the past few hours Max Weinbach which points out of have come across at least 5 potentially harmful applications, published in the Galaxy Store.
It is five Showbox clones app, an app that illegally made copyrighted content available. Showbox is no longer available through the official stores, but evidently its clones have managed to find a way to survive in the Galaxy Store.
Where Samsung’s checks have failed, Google’s have proved effective: Weinbach was able to identify the five apps thanks to Google Play Protect. antivirus software is an integral part of the Google Play Service. Before proceeding with the installation of any app, Play Protect scans the apk for potential threats and, if it finds them, reports them to the user.
Specifically, Play Protect has marked apps as potentially dangerous because they may contain malware. This risk is also confirmed by independent analyzes that reiterate a concept: better stay away from these apps. Some require permissions to access contacts, call history and the phone, in other cases they can lead to adware installation.
It is not possible to know exactly how widespread the threat is because the Galaxy Store does not provide data on the number of installs, but there are hundreds of reviews for these apps published in the Samsung store and in several cases users confirm that the app is reported as malware upon installation. Samsung has not yet intervened on the matter with an official statement.