Samsung Galaxy S8 is not dead – an update arrives

Surprisingly, however, while the march towards the stable One UI 4.0 already arrived on the Galaxy S21 family proceeds, Samsung also looks to the past: both Galaxy S8 and the older brother Galaxy S8 + have in fact recorded a “jolt” in these hours . As reported by Sammobile, in fact, the unexpected distribution of a has begun in France new update leading version G95xFXXUCDUK1 firmware and November 2021 Android security patch , with a load of privacy and security-related fixes.

Recall that Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 + at launch were equipped with Android 7, and during their life cycle they received two major updates, namely the one to Android 8 in 108 and the one to Android 9 in 2019. If you own one of the two models , you can check the availability of the update by going to Settings and then to Software Update. As mentioned, currently the reports arrive from France, but in the coming days the roll out should gradually extend to other markets: and the fact that the procedure has started in Europe is an encouraging element to think that Italian users will soon be able to give a dusted off its S8 and S8 +.