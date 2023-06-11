Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra should not bring major camera improvements

- Advertisement -

Samsung has brought significant improvements to the main camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in addition to also improving the selfie camera with a higher resolution. Despite this, many are already wondering what the changes will be for the next generation of the Galaxy S line. Apparently, the coming Galaxy S24 Ultra should not count on major improvements in the camera.

According to an insider report from IceUniverse on Twitter, the new Galaxy S24 Ultra will use the same 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor for the main camera. The phone will also reportedly use the same 12MP Sony IMX754 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and the 12MP Sony IMX564 sensor for the ultrawide camera. The only sensor with improvements is the telephoto with 10x optical zoom. The company is expected to use a slightly improved 12MP Sony IMX754+ sensor for a greater optical zoom range.

If this information is correct, we may see pinpoint improvements in 10x zoom performance. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s other camera quality improvements could only come from software and processing improvements. No information has been revealed about the cameras on the Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus. Anyway, if the most powerful device does not bring any significant improvement in the camera, the same can happen with the other two models in the line. Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy S24 lineup with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in Asia and North America. In Europe, the company may bring variants with the Exynos 2400. Both chips should feature the latest ARM CPU cores. The Exynos 2400 should have 4x GPU performance compared to the Exynos 2200. More information is expected to be revealed by the end of the year. What surprises is Samsung preparing for the Galaxy S24 line?

