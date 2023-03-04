Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Some users complain of constant disconnections from the S Pen

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. However, a problem has arisen according to user reports. Apparently, its integrated stylus S Pen frequently disconnects from the phone. It is not clear what could have caused this. Users started complaining about the issue shortly after Samsung’s latest OneUI 5.1 software update, which was also released for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Many users started complaining about the S Pen repeatedly disconnecting from the phone, rendering the phone completely useless. Users have suggested some solutions to this error, such as resetting the S Pen from the “advanced features” tab of the Samsung settings menu. Users have also pointed out that the issue can be fixed by selecting the “keep S Pen always attached” option. However, the latter is not a particularly prudent idea, as it significantly increases battery consumption by always keeping a Bluetooth connection active. At the moment, Samsung has not made any statement in this regard. In fact, it has not even recognized that it is a widespread problem, so we will have to see how the matter evolves