Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra receives certifications and has confirmed specifications

With Samsung gearing up to launch the flagship Galaxy S23 lineup for February next year, the devices are receiving multiple certifications, reinforcing their imminent announcement. It will consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. This time, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was certified in the FCC and TENNA with the S-Pen, confirming some of its specifications present in previous leaks.

The TENAA certification confirmed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have dimensions of 163.4 x 78.1 millimeters, a thickness of 8.9 millimeters and will weigh approximately 233 grams. The screen will have 6.8 inches with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. Under the hood, it will come with an eight-core processor with a maximum frequency of 3.36GHz, which will likely be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. For power, it will come with a 4,855mAh battery unit.