Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra receives certifications and has confirmed specifications

With Samsung gearing up to launch the flagship Galaxy S23 lineup for February next year, the devices are receiving multiple certifications, reinforcing their imminent announcement. It will consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
This time, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was certified in the FCC and TENNA with the S-Pen, confirming some of its specifications present in previous leaks.
The TENAA certification confirmed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have dimensions of 163.4 x 78.1 millimeters, a thickness of 8.9 millimeters and will weigh approximately 233 grams. The screen will have 6.8 inches with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels.
Under the hood, it will come with an eight-core processor with a maximum frequency of 3.36GHz, which will likely be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. For power, it will come with a 4,855mAh battery unit.
In RAM memory, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with options of 8 GB or 12 GB and 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB of internal storage. As for cameras, it will have a quad camera with two 12-megapixel sensors, one 108-megapixel and the other 200-megapixel. For selfies and video calls, it will come with a 12-megapixel front sensor.
After the global version was certified, the US variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra appeared in the FCC with number SM-S918U, while the S-Pen has code EJ-PS918. The listing confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and cites a typical battery capacity of 4,700 mAh, 155 mAh compared to the TENAA.
Soon, more mobile certifications will be leaked with certifications in the coming weeks.