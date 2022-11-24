Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may have a brighter screen than the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S23 lineup early next year during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The family should consist of three devices: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to leaks, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus should receive incremental improvements and design changes. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will receive a new camera and will be able to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro Max in screen brightness.

A new leak from tipster GcloudS reveals that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have peak peak brightness of 2,200 nits. For comparison, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a peak brightness of 1750. - Advertisement - With Samsung increasing the brightness rate of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it would become the phone with the highest screen brightness, as Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models have a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

In specs, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QuadHD+ resolution, support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 32-megapixel hole-punch camera. At the rear, a quad camera module is expected with a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, as well as another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.