Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Full spec sheet has been leaked

Leak source Bilibilikun has leaked the spec sheet for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The flagship smartphone will feature a 6.8″ AMOLED QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike its more affordable siblings, its refresh rate can range from 1Hz to 120Hz. A previous leak speculated that the maximum brightness of the Galaxy S23 Ultra could reach 2,000 nits, but another report denied this and adjusted the figure to 1,750 nits, the same as its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer quite a few memory/storage options, between 8/12 GB of RAM and 256/512/1,024 GB of storage. All variants will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. Overall, this represents some step back from the last-gen flagship. , since the battery capacity is the same and the wireless charging power has been reduced from 15 watts. Other specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, NFC and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen. As for the cameras, the 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor will be helped by a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens (f/ 1.4, 120 degrees FOV), a 10 MP telephoto lens (f/ 2.4, optical zoom 3x, OIS) and another 10 MP periscopic telephoto lens (f/4.9, 10x zoom, OIS). Video recording tops out at 8K at 30 FPS. Interestingly, 4K recording is capped at 60 FPS even though the sensor can record at 120 FPS. On the front, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 12 MP camera capable of HDR10+.